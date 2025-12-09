Vijay hits out at DMK, Centre; says TN must learn from ‘impartial’ Puducherry govt

Actor-politician Vijay held his first public meeting in Puducherry on Tuesday (December 9) and said the DMK regime in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu must learn from the “impartial” NDA government led by N Rangasamy, the chief minister of the Union Territory.

The TVK chief praised the local government for providing him with comprehensive security even though his party is a rival outfit, and said the DMK must learn from it. He criticized the DMK and the Centre for various issues, including denying statehood to Puducherry.

“It will be good if Tamil Nadu’s DMK regime learns from the impartial Puducherry government. They will however, not learn now,” he said. “The DMK regime will 100 per cent learn their lesson from the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election; our people will ensure it,” he added.

Rangasamy, of the All India NR Congress (AINRC) party, has been in office since May 7, 2021, in a coalition government with the BJP.

Attack on DMK, Centre

Addressing the rally from his custom-made campaign vehicle at the Uppalam Expo Ground, Vijay alleged that Tamil Nadu’s ruling party DMK’s “job is just to cheat people” and urged voters not to trust them. He stated that people would teach the DMK a lesson in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He also targeted the Centre for not paying attention to the long-time demand for statehood despite the local assembly passing 16 resolutions on the matter. He also claimed the Centre had failed to allocate adequate funds and attract investment to the Union Territory.

Vijay also highlighted local concerns such as the lack of proper parking facilities, public toilets, and a functional ration shop system in Puducherry. He reiterated his commitment to the people of Puducherry and indicated that the Union Territory would play a significant role in his party’s future electoral strategies.

He said Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are separate “only for the Centre”. “We people are together,” he added.

Stringent security measures

The meeting—the first major public event for Vijay since a stampede during a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur halted the party’s rapid progress—was held under stringent security measures. However, it was also marked by a security scare when a man with a gun was detained.

The man was identified as David, a personal security guard for a TVK district secretary. However, he was detained by the police while trying to enter the venue with a gun. Police confirmed the weapon was licensed but detained him due to safety protocols.

The event was held with an attendance cap of 5,000 people, and entry was permitted only via QR-coded passes to prevent overcrowding. The police and party organizers had issued advisories recommending that vulnerable individuals, such as pregnant women, children, and senior citizens, avoid the event.

After several attempts, TVK failed to get permission for a long roadshow from the Puducherry authorities, and Vijay addressed the crowd from a static custom-made campaign vehicle to ensure safety.

(With agency inputs)