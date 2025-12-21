Union minister Mandaviya forced to walk after convoy delay on Puducherry–TN border

Union Labour Minister and Puducherry BJP in-charge Mansukh Mandaviya was made to walk nearly half a kilometre along the Puducherry–Tamil Nadu border on Saturday (December 20) after his convoy failed to reach the spot on time, leaving him visibly displeased.

BJP national working president Nitin Nabin arrived in Puducherry on a two-day visit to meet party functionaries and booth committee members. Mandaviya, along with senior Puducherry BJP leaders Namassivayam, Ramalingam and Kalyanasundaram, was waiting at the Gorimedu checkpost near the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry border to receive him.



Because of heavy traffic congestion on the Tindivanam–Puducherry National Highway, Nabin’s vehicle moved slowly and reached the location much later than scheduled. After alighting, Nabin boarded another vehicle to continue with his planned roadshow. Local BJP leaders accompanying him also got into the same vehicle, inadvertently leaving Union Minister Mandaviya behind.

As the rest of the convoy moved ahead with the BJP national leader, Mandaviya’s vehicle remained stuck in traffic and could not move forward. With no alternative, the Union minister walked nearly 250 metres from the Gorimedu junction towards JIPMER, taking about 10 minutes.

Visibly upset, Mandaviya was heard questioning his aides and security personnel, asking, “I need to go in front. Where are my vehicles?” He later boarded a security vehicle that arrived after a delay and proceeded to the event, continuing to express his displeasure.