Puducherry CM Rangasamy says shops, establishments must display names in Tamil

Puducherry, Mar 18 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday that the government would issue circulars to all shops and establishments, directing them to display their names in Tamil.

Responding to a plea by Independent member G Nehru alias Kuppusamy, who raised the issue during Zero Hour in Assembly, Rangasamy said, "Strict instructions will be issued through the circular, ensuring that shop owners display Tamil versions of their establishment names on signboards."

Nehru emphasised that there should be no leniency in the matter and urged the government to issue circulars with strict directions to honour the Tamil language.

The CM stated that the government had also decided that all invitations for government department functions should include a Tamil version. "This is out of love and respect for the Tamil language," he added.

Earlier, during Question Hour, PWD and Fisheries Minister K Lakshminarayanan informed the House that the government would place boulders along the entire 24-km stretch of the Puducherry coastline as part of measures to prevent sea erosion.

He noted that approximately Rs 1,000 crore would be required for the project, with funds from the Centre expected to support its implementation. PTI

