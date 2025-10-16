Youth Congress rejig reopens factional wounds in party’s Kerala unit

One would expect a local leader of a national party to be happy if he is called to Delhi with the influential post of its national general secretary. But Abin Varkey is not a happy man.

The vice-president of the Kerala Youth Congress wants to stay back in Kerala, “right in the thick of things — in the fight against the Pinarayi Vijayan government as the local body and Assembly elections approach”.

His voice carried a note of pain as he told The Federal, “I’m just a humble party worker. When I bleed, it will be tricolour…. “I don’t know why I’ve been called to Delhi. Is it because I’m a Christian? I honestly don’t know.”

A nasty surprise

Varkey had been widely tipped to take over as the next Youth Congress president after Rahul Mamkoottathil, MLA, was forced to step down from the post a few months ago following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced against him. But he has been named a national general secretary and asked to shift to Delhi instead.

A week earlier, when reporters had pressed senior leader Ramesh Chennithala about the delay in appointing a new Youth Congress president, he had gestured towards a smiling Abin standing nearby. “You’ll know soon,” Chennithala had said teasingly, and the clip of a blushing Abin had gone viral across television channels and social media.

But the smiles have since faded. The appointment of OJ Janeesh as the new Youth Congress president, bypassing Varkey, has reopened old factional wounds in new shape within the KPCC. What should have been a routine organisational reshuffle has instead become a political flashpoint, with ripples reaching the top echelons of the party.

Unmistakable imprint of Venugopal

Varkey’s claim to the post wasn’t just about seniority. Over the past few years, he had become a visible presence in street agitations. His easy rapport with the party’s youth cadre, especially in central Kerala, made him a natural successor to Mamkootathil.

Supporters within the ‘I’ group, aligned with Ramesh Chennithala, argue that Varkey’s appointment would have helped energise the organisation at a time when the Congress senses a realistic chance at returning to power in 2026. Instead, they say, the high command’s decision to nominate Janeesh and Binu Chulliyil, who are considered close to KC Venugopal, as president and working president, respectively, signals a deliberate consolidation of control under Venugopal’s camp.

Within the Congress, the move is being read as part of a larger realignment ahead of the Assembly elections. Janeesh’s appointment, party insiders admit, bears the unmistakable imprint of KC Venugopal, the AICC general secretary (organisation) and a trusted aide of Rahul Gandhi.

Venugopal’s growing influence in Kerala politics

Venugopal, however, declined to comment on questions regarding the Youth Congress president. “The decision was made by the organisation’s national leadership, and they have addressed all related queries. I have nothing to do with it,” he told reporters.

Venugopal’s growing influence in Kerala politics has unsettled many, particularly those loyal to Chennithala and VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition. His perceived proximity to the Gandhi family and control over organisational decisions have made him the new power axis in the state unit a shift that has not gone unnoticed.

“Every Youth Congress appointment carries a message,” a senior KPCC office-bearer said on condition of anonymity. “Janeesh’s elevation clearly indicates who’s setting the tone now. It’s not just a message to the youth wing, but also to Satheesan and others in the leadership. Community balance always matters in the Congress; with the KPCC and KSU led by Christians and the Mahila Congress by a Muslim, Janeesh’s selection as an OBC Hindu naturally fits that equation. That’s how the Congress works.”

Shifting alliances

Following Mamkoottathil’s suspension from the party and Satheesan’s firm stance against him, Shafi Parambil, MP and Mamkoottathil’s mentor, seems to be distancing himself from the Leader of Opposition and gravitating towards Venugopal. Once close allies, Satheesan and Venugopal now appear to be charting separate paths — even though Satheesan himself is not particularly supportive of Varkey.

While Satheesan publicly speaks of party unity and has even declared he would “quit politics” if the UDF fails to win the next Assembly election, insiders say the real power tussle now lies between Venugopal and Satheesan, with Ramesh Chennithala’s influence in Delhi considerably diminished.

For Ramesh Chennithala, the Youth Congress episode has been both a personal and political moment. Once the face of the Congress opposition in Kerala, Chennithala has watched his influence shrink over the last few years as new camps emerged. Yet, the current churn may be offering him an opening. Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Chennithala struck a measured note.

“Abin is a sincere, dedicated worker. Everyone knows his commitment. But what’s important now is that the Congress stands united. The people want to see us as an alternative, not a divided house,” he said.

Chennithala’s quiet comeback efforts

But his caution hasn’t silenced speculation. Within party circles, many interpret his comments as the start of a quiet comeback effort. Chennithala, known for his organisational acumen and deep network across the state, is said to be rebuilding bridges with former allies and mobilising his base ahead of the 2026 polls.

Adding insult to injury, Chandy Oommen, MLA and son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, has come out in the open alleging that he was removed from the Youth Congress leadership on the death anniversary of his father.

“Last year, I was removed from the Youth Congress position without even being informed. Had I been told, I would have gladly submitted my resignation. I will reveal the names of those behind it once the elections are over.”

Future chief ministerial contender

The larger story here is not just about the appointments, but about who controls the narrative of the Kerala Congress in the run-up to 2026.

Venugopal, who began his career in the Youth Congress and rose to become one of the Congress’s key national strategists, is increasingly seen as a future chief ministerial contender, especially if the party wins the next state election. His return to state politics, long speculated, would inevitably alter the internal balance of power.

By contrast, Satheesan, who succeeded Oommen Chandy as the face of the party in the Assembly, now faces a tightening circle. His camp worries that Venugopal’s re-entry could push him to the margins. The Youth Congress decision, in that sense, has become a coded message about where the high command’s favour lies.

For all the speculation, the Congress leadership insists that the reshuffle was purely organisational, aimed at rejuvenating the youth wing ahead of the elections. Janeesh, for his part, has refrained from triumphal statements, telling reporters simply that his “priority is to strengthen the Youth Congress at the grassroots.”

Political observers believe that how the party handles this episode will determine whether it can present a unified front against the Left and BJP.