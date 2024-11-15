Wayanad landslides not a 'national disaster': Centre faces flak for 'double standards'

Kerala’s Left government could rightly say “we told you so” as just hours after the polls closed in Wayanad, the Union government announced that the devastating landslides of July 30, 2024, in Wayanad would not be classified as a “national disaster”. The letter, signed by the minister on November 10, was emailed on November 14, only after the polling had concluded.

Despite the state’s upheaval, the Union ministry cited technicalities, stating that current regulations do not permit such a designation. Beyond the wording, the state was demanding to tag the landslides as a disaster of a severe nature so that they could get assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). For the people of Wayanad, this decision means one thing: no additional funds from the Centre will arrive to support their recovery.

One of India’s worst natural disasters

The Wayanad landslides have been described as one of the worst natural disasters in India's history. With over 231 fatalities officially confirmed, extensive property damage estimated at ₹1,200 crore, and thousands displaced, this disaster has drawn attention to the apparent neglect by the Union government in addressing the needs of the affected region.

In a letter from Nityanand Rai, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, it was communicated to KV Thomas, Kerala's special representative in New Delhi, that the Wayanad landslides would not be classified as a national disaster. The letter stated that while the central government “remains committed to supporting Kerala's relief efforts”, current disaster-management guidelines do not permit such a designation. This stance has been met with frustration and disbelief from state officials and experts alike, particularly given the scale of destruction wrought by the landslides.

Kerala HC postpones hearing of petition

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has postponed the hearing of the petition related to the landslide disaster as the state government informed the court that the Centre has stated the disaster cannot be classified as a national disaster. The government submitted a letter from the Centre in this regard. The case will now be considered next week.

Earlier, the amicus curiae Ranjith Thampan had filed a report urging that the Wayanad disaster be declared a national disaster. The court had instructed the Centre to clarify its position on the issue. In its response, the Centre stated that consultations with expert committees are ongoing regarding the potential declaration of “disaster of severe nature”.

Questions raised over Centre’s commitment

The state government sees that despite the severity of the calamity, the central government's response has been marked by 'double standards' and inadequate support, raising questions about its commitment to disaster management across states.

K Rajan, Kerala's Revenue Minister, articulated this sentiment clearly: "Many other states that received bigger amounts did not experience a calamity as severe as Kerala did this year."

This inequity raises concerns about the criteria used by the Union government to assess disaster severity and allocate funds accordingly.

The central government has pointed out that Kerala has already received substantial financial assistance through its State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). An allocation of ₹388 crore was earmarked for Kerala for the financial year 2024-25, with ₹145.60 crore released in two instalments.

Disparity in aid distribution

However, this amount pales in comparison to what other states have received for their disaster relief efforts. For instance, Maharashtra received ₹1,492 crore, Andhra Pradesh ₹1,036 crore, and Assam ₹716 crore - all states that did not experience disasters as catastrophic as Wayanad's landslides.

The disparity in aid distribution becomes even more glaring when one considers past requests made by Kerala following other disasters. For example, after the devastating floods in 2018, Kerala requested ₹4,796.4 crore but was granted only ₹2,904.85 crore. Similarly, following Cyclone Ockhi in 2017 and the floods in 2019, Kerala's demands were met with significantly lower allocations than requested.

These patterns suggest a systemic issue within the central government's approach to disaster relief - one that seems to prioritise certain states over others regardless of the severity of their circumstances.

Neglect of Opposition-ruled states

Political dynamics also play a crucial role in how disaster relief is administered. The BJP's response to calls for declaring Wayanad a national disaster included citing guidelines from previous administrations that similarly denied such designations. The CPM and the Congress argue that this approach reflects a broader trend of neglect towards states governed by opposition parties.

“This isn’t just neglect; it’s a deep injustice to those who have lost so much. The people of Wayanad deserve better. PM Narendra Modi visited Wayanad during the tragedy and saw the damage, yet his government is playing politics and holding back vital aid. The same happened to the people of Himachal Pradesh during their crisis. In the past, such disasters were not politicised like this. Singling out victims for political reasons and denying them support is wrong and unacceptable,” said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, the candidate for Wayanad in the recent by-election on November 13.

Ruling and Opposition parties condemn Centre’s attitude

In the Kerala Assembly, both ruling and Opposition members had stood united in their condemnation of the central government's delay in providing necessary aid. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his dismay over this neglect despite having submitted detailed memoranda outlining the extent of damage and requesting immediate assistance.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Wayanad shortly after the disaster highlighted his acknowledgement of its severity; however, many saw it as a mere photo opportunity rather than a commitment to action. The lack of immediate financial assistance following such a high-profile visit raised further questions about sincerity versus political optics.

Unprecedented scale and impact

Experts have underscored that the Wayanad landslide is not just another natural calamity but one of unprecedented scale and impact. A study published on Authoria, an open research platform, noted that it ranks among India's largest debris flows with an estimated volume of 5.1 to 5.7 million cubic meters - an extraordinary figure that indicates its severity compared to other recent disasters.

The geologically unstable terrain combined with intense rainfall created conditions ripe for a catastrophe; thus, many experts argue that Wayanad should have been prioritised for severe disaster status given its impact on human life and infrastructure.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority’s data further illustrates this point: while Kerala has consistently faced challenges in securing adequate funding for disasters - often receiving less than requested - the need for immediate and substantial aid following such a significant tragedy is undeniable.

‘It’s clear that Modi ji isn’t willing to help’

“We in Mundakkai and Chooralmala need more than promises; we need real support to rebuild our lives after this disaster. It’s clear now that Modiji isn’t willing to help. The Marxists and Congress must work together to get us the support we need,” says Fathima of Chooralmala, who lost her home and everything in the landslide.

“I’ve been living in a temporary rented house for four months now, without a job or money. Who can survive on ration supplies alone?” asks Fathima, a daily labourer in her sixties.

The call for recognition as a national disaster is not merely bureaucratic - it is a plea for justice, and acknowledgement of an event that has irrevocably altered countless lives.