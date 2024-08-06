Wayanad landslide: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails unity in the wake of tragedy

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday praised the unity displayed by Kerala society in carrying out rescue operations in landslide-raved villages in Wayanad.

The Chief Minister also described the Wayanad landslide disaster as one of the biggest tragedies in the state's history.

Addressing newly inducted police cadets at the police ground, Vijayan said, "reflecting the glorious culture of our state, a rescue mission that transcends all differences is being carried out there." The CM highlighted the crucial role of the police force in the rescue mission, saying, "the police force is playing a vital role in this mission." He said the tragedy has caused immense pain worldwide.

Kerala has not witnessed such a big tragedy in its history, and it has caused pain in the hearts of people across the world, the Chief Minister said.

"Wayanad is a pain that burns the heart." The number of deaths resulting from the devastating landslides in Kerala on July 30 increased to 226 on Monday, with search and rescue operations still underway in the affected areas. PTI

