Wayanad landslide survivors protest against govt ‘apathy’, relent after talks

The survivors of July 2024 Wayanad landslides have temporarily called off their agitation demanding speedy rehabilitation, following discussions with authorities.

They staged a protest on Sunday (February 23) against alleged government apathy, and threatened to follow it up with a hunger strike on Monday too.

The landslides that struck the Mundakkai-Chooralmala regions of Wayanad left over 200 people dead and many grievously injured with scores of homes being destroyed.

Watch: ‘$21 million to Modi’: Has Trump exposed BJP's tactics?

Police stop the protesters

Tension was high in the hill districts of Mundakkai-Chooralmala on Sunday morning as police stopped the protesters from carrying out a march to condemn the delay by the government in providing appropriate aid to help the affected communities rebuild their lives.

The protesters started by building makeshift huts in the landslide-hit area by around 9 am. Later, a march near the Bailey Bridge in Chooralmala was reportedly blocked by the police. This phase of the protest was organised under the leadership of the Jana Shabdam Action Committee.

“We have withdrawn the strike temporarily following the talks with the police. However, we will meet the District Collector and bring up the matter that 17 families have been omitted from the beneficiary list for rehabilitation. If the issue is not addressed, we will stage a sit-in protest,” a leader of the Action Committee told the media.

Also read: Engineering student from Mizoram stabbed to death by collegemate in Kerala

However, another organisation, the People’s Action Committee (Janakeeya Action Samiti), has threatened to begin a sit-in hunger strike in front of the Wayanad District Collectorate, according to local TV news outlets.

Hundreds affected

After the landslides late year, the authorities had released the list of people whose houses were hit, deeming them uninhabitable. In the first list, 242 families had been mentioned.

After the survivors announced their plans to protest, the second draft list was finalised by Saturday midnight. The list for the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide rehabilitation project now mentions 323 families.

Also read: Wayanad landslides: Centre's loan conditions face flak; Kerala govt seeks flexibility

Efforts made by Kerala government

The Kerala government, according to an Onmanorama report, initially promised 10 cents of land for each family and government jobs for the 17 lone survivors who lost their entire families to the landslide.

Two townships were to be set up for those affected — on 60.41 hectares of land at the Harrisons Malayalam Plantation in the Nedumpala division at Arapatta, and 78.73 hectares of land on the Elson Estate at the Pulpara division near the Kalpetta bypass.

The government stated it would give 5 cents of land at the Elson estate and 10 cents of land at the Harrisons Malayalam Plantation to each of the families that would relocate to these places respectively.

Also read: LDF, UDF slam Centre’s Wayanad loan terms; BJP calls it a 'grant'

Response of the survivors

The leader of the Janashabdam Action Committee, Naseer Alekkan, said they were reluctant to protest, but due to the state government’s delay in action to resolve the mounting issues these affected communities face, they have no other choice.

He pointed out that the chief minister and the chief secretary had said that all families would be given 10 cents of land, but they have cut it down to 5 cents at the Elson estate.

Demands made by protesters

The protesters have demanded that the state government give all the eligible families 10 cents of land on both estates. They also want the funds diverted for them through the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to be used only for the survivors of the Wayanad landslides.

They have also asked for all outstanding loans made by those affected to be waived by the government.

Also read: Wayanad: Centre sanctions Rs 529 crore loan with caveat, to be used by Mar 31

So far, Revenue Minister K Rajan has told the media that the government has an open-door policy towards discussions to improve the living conditions of those affected by the Wayanad landslides.

Everyone to get homes: Minister

Rajan has assured all that there is no need for worry, as everyone who lost their homes will be provided with new housing. He added that the government was not strictly limiting rehabilitation to 5 cents of land and is assessing the possibility of providing more.

“If additional land can be allotted, it will be done,” he said, adding that the government is committed to extending all possible assistance.

He cautioned against misinformation being spread among disaster victims, stating that it would serve no purpose.

The government is ready to engage in discussions with those raising issues. Complaints regarding those left out of the beneficiary list will be reviewed, he added.