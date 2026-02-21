Wayanad landslide rehab: 178 houses to be handed over on February 25

Nearly one-and-a-half years after the devastating landslides that wiped out large parts of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad, Kerala, the rehabilitation process has reached a key milestone. The draw of lots to finalise house allotments in the new rehabilitation township at Kalpetta has been completed, offering long-awaited relief to affected families.

In the first phase, 178 houses meant for severely affected families will be handed over on February 25. Altogether, 410 houses are being constructed in the township located within the Kalpetta municipal area.

Also read: Wayanad relief: Why India needs climate-sensitive banking now more than ever

For hundreds of families who have lived in uncertainty since the disaster, the allotment marks a turning point towards rebuilding their lives.

Township plan

The project has been conceived as a complete, self-contained township.

Beyond housing units, it includes internal roads, water supply tanks, drainage systems, and electricity connections. Plans also provide for nurseries, market spaces, and community facilities.

Also read: 2021 surgery lapse row escalates; Kerala Health Minister accuses Congress of orchestrated attack

The aim is to ensure that families can rebuild not only their homes but also their livelihoods and social lives in a safer environment.

Funding support

Of the houses under construction, 100 were funded by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) through contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Another 105 houses, which are not part of the main township project, are supported by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and will be handed over on February 28.

Meanwhile, the foundation stone for 100 houses sponsored by the Congress will be laid on February 26.

Voices of relief

For beneficiaries, the day of allotment brought emotional relief after prolonged displacement.

“I am so happy. I was very tense because of the uncertainty for the last one-and-a-half years. We are so grateful that the government took care of us,” said Valliyamma, a beneficiary.

Many beneficiaries are yet to visit their allotted houses. But receiving a plot number itself has given them renewed hope.

“Now that we have the plot number, we have to go and see the house. We used to live in Chooralmala town. We have to see where the house is. But Kalpetta is a bigger town than Chooralmala and the location will be far better for us,” said Sisha, another beneficiary.

For families uprooted by one of Wayanad’s worst disasters in recent memory, the allotment is more than an administrative step — it is the first concrete sign of stability after months of waiting.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)