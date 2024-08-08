Wayanad ground report | Locals recall quicker evacuations during 2019 landslides

The question that continues to haunt the people of landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala is whether the deaths could have been prevented.

The Federal team, in Wayanad to cover the landslide rehabilitation efforts, found that many people – like KK Sahad, a former president of the Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad – strongly believe that "more serious efforts" to evacuate the residents of Chooralmala would have reduced the death toll.

The 2019 landslides

Talking to The Federal, Sahad recalled what happened on August 7, 2019. As the Meppadi panchayat president, he had received a call from locals alerting him about the small landslides happening uphill amidst heavy rains.

Sahad had sprung into action, alerting the authorities and gathering a small team with ward members and volunteers. Together, they conducted a massive evacuation, rescuing more than 350 people.

“When we started alerting people and urging them to move to safer places, there was resistance. Many did not want to leave their homes. Some argued with us, forcing us to call the police for assistance. A few residents had to be carried on chairs to a nearby camp,” Sahad told The Federal.

“Some ignored our repeated requests while others went back to retrieve belongings. The next day, the inevitable happened. Massive landslides swept away 53 houses, leaving 17 dead. I can confidently say that our evacuation efforts saved many lives; otherwise, the death toll would have been much higher,” said Sahad.

Signs of looming disaster

On the fifth anniversary of the Puthumala landslide, which coincided with an even greater tragedy in Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad, just 2 km away, Sahad was still actively leading relief efforts. If more serious efforts had been made to evacuate the residents of Chooralmala, it could have saved more lives, he told The Federal.

This time, too, there were signs of potential landslides despite the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD's) alleged failure to issue a red alert. In fact, the residents of Punchirimattom and Mundakkai had been preparing for floods and mudslides. Regional TV reporters were in Chooralmala a day before the devastating landslides, telecasting reports about the looming danger.

“There were some small landslides uphill, and we could sense the danger through the smell and the change in the colour of the river water,” said a resident Dineshan, who survived the landslide by sheer luck and is now in the relief camp at Meppadi.



“There was incessant rain, but even our greatest fear did not go beyond a potential flood in the river due to landslides in the uphill forest area. Some of us living along the riverbanks had relocated to places we thought were safe, but a disaster of this magnitude was beyond anything we could have imagined,” added Dineshan on a grim note.

WhatsApp alerts ignored

The Meppadi panchayat had anticipated the severity of the situation and sent alert messages via WhatsApp groups, even initiating evacuations from some areas.

Residents from these regions moved to the homes of friends and relatives in Mudakkal center and Chooralmala town. However, these areas ended up being among the most severely affected, resulting in the loss of many lives among those who had relocated there.

The Federal accessed an alert message shared on WhatsApp groups on July 29, which read: “Since 8:30 this morning, Meppadi Puthumala has received 163 mm of rain. Given the current conditions, there is a possibility that this amount may exceed yesterday’s total of 200 mm. Therefore, residents in these areas should remain vigilant.”

Unexpected catastrophe

Said K Babu, president of the Meppadi panchayat: “We had issued alerts through various means and evacuated people from potentially dangerous locations. Locals were confident these areas would not be affected. Chooralmala town was considered the safest place. When the Puthumala landslide occurred, people were taken to this location. We did our best to move people to safer places but many were unwilling to leave.”

Local residents, the panchayat and other stakeholders were anticipating a flood in the river at the most but not a catastrophe of this magnitude. This was evident from their actions leading up to the fateful day. However, no one experienced the level of alarm that Sahad had in 2019, which led to a massive evacuation.