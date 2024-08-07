Wayanad ground report: Survivors journey back to what was once home

After a week of numbing shock, many painfully realise that they have nowhere else to go. Some, with the help of volunteers, have begun the heart-wrenching journey back to where their homes once stood, hoping against hope to find something – anything – remaining of their former lives.

At a family health centre, volunteers and officials maintain vigil waiting for news of 84 people still unaccounted for from these villages. The government higher secondary school in Meppadi, now the largest relief camp, houses hundreds of survivors who are slowly coming to terms with their new ugly reality.

Eight days after the devastating landslides, the areas from Meppadi town to Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Kerala’s Wayanad are still reeling under the aftermath of the tragedy. The somber line of ambulances transporting bodies and remains has finally ended, but the scars and pain remain.

The terrible loss

“We were among the first to reach the rescue workers when the landslides struck,” recounts 22-year-old Shahna, her voice trembling with emotion. “After spending a week in the relief camp, this is our first trip back home. All that remains are piles of rubble. Our house is completely destroyed,” said Shahna sadly.

Shahna struggles to maintain her composure as she describes the loss. “We spent years building this house. My father would come home from the Middle East for just three months each year during his leave to work on it. We finally completed construction in 2022. Now, barely two years later, it’s all gone,” she said.

An initial assessment by the local self-government authorities indicates that 343 houses have been completely destroyed and many others partially damaged. While the authorities assert that homes that can be restored once the water and mud recede and prepared for the safe return of the families, most people are not willing to go back yet.

Individual tragedies

As of August 7, a total of 2,225 people from 648 families are in 16 relief camps. This includes 847 men, 845 women and 533 children. Dinesan, a 46-year-old daily wage earner, Suresh, a 43-year-old tea estate employee with Harrison Malayalam plantations, and Dileep, a 44-year-old construction worker – none want to return to their homes.

“I lost my brother, his family, my sister and her family. Our house has been completely destroyed. How can I go back to such a place? I live alone since I am separated from my wife. She and our son live elsewhere, so they survived. Now, we have nothing to hope for,” said a distraught Dinesan.

Suresh told The Federal: “My wife, our 16-year-old son and I ran when the debris flowed down. We have no casualties in our immediate family, but we lost many of our relatives. Our house is reduced to rubble; I can’t even think of going back now. I work with the tea estate, and my son studies here at this school where the camp is being run. We don’t know what the government is planning as of now, but it’s unthinkable to go back to that place.”

Rehabilitation: Daunting challenge

Dileep recounted his story of woe: “We had been thinking that our place was somewhat safe, even after the Puthumala landslides of 2019 that claimed 17 lives. Even on July 29, there were some small landslides uphill. We thought, at worst, the debris would flow down the river, causing a flood, and those on the banks were shifted to safety. But look what happened. How can we go back there again and risk our lives once more?”

Rehabilitation, both temporary and permanent, in the vulnerable areas of the Wayanad hills will be one of the most daunting challenges the government will face. While several individuals and groups have announced donations of land and money, there are numerous legal hurdles that need to be addressed. Lessons from previous rehabilitation efforts such as those following the tsunami, Ockhi and earlier landslides must be carefully considered.

Vetting potential donors

Additionally, the background of donors offering land and resources should be thoroughly vetted. Some opposition has emerged against certain groups and individuals who have offered large tracts of land to build townships, with concerns that these donors may be facing charges related to land encroachment or illegal tree felling.

The Federal has learned that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed concerns about certain offers and has told departments to conduct additional vetting and seek legal opinion on these matters.

“We are planning a world-class rehabilitation project. Many have expressed their willingness to contribute with land, money and other resources. However, our focus will be on developing a comprehensive habitation package. This package will be designed with the help of architects inside and outside our country who are also concerned about environmental impacts,"said Vijayan.

The immediate priority for the state government is to provide temporary shelter for those in the camps. The cabinet sub-committee has been working on this for the past four days.

Temporary accommodation

PWD and tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas has announced that the vacant quarters of the Public Works Department will be made available for temporary accommodation until the rehabilitation of those affected by the Wayanad landslide is completed.

“The decision has been made to utilize all possible government buildings for temporary rehabilitation. A total of 27 quarters, 15 in Kalpetta, six in Padinjarathara, two in Sultan Bathery and four in Karapuzha, belonging to the PWD will be used for this purpose. Some quarters will be made usable by carrying out repairs. Officials will assess the availability of more vacant quarters. It is expected that temporary accommodation for 64 families can be arranged in these government-owned buildings,” said the minister.

Destruction to crops

According to the cabinet sub-committee overseeing the relief and rehabilitation works, the PWD has started primary work to assess the damage to immovable and movable property. The Disaster Management Authority will conduct a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment.

Preliminary reports suggest that 310 hectares of agricultural land have been destroyed in the Chooralmala, Attamala, and Mundakkai regions. The Meppadi Panchayat data shows that over 750 families in the three wards that have turned into disaster zones were engaged in farming. These areas were abundant with crops like cardamom, coffee, pepper, tea, coconut, banana and areca nut.

Children’s education

The initial estimates of the damage include 50 hectares of cardamom, 100 hectares of coffee, 70 hectares of pepper, 55 hectares of tea, 10 hectares of coconut, 15 hectares of areca nut and 10 hectares of banana.

Another worry is the education of children in the affected areas.

Although the education minister has assured that no child will leave the system, teachers remain concerned.