Wayanad ground report: Destroyed homes, loss of loved ones leave villagers in shock

It was late Tuesday evening. The Hitachi cranes, excavators, bulldozers, dump trucks, backhoes, ambulances, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and fire trucks were going up the narrow and damaged roads from Chooralmala towards Meppadi town, up in the hillsof Wayanad district in Kerala.

The police, paramilitary forces, and fire service personnel were packing up to take some rest, having started working since the early hours of morning. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) declared a night break in the rescue operations due to the heavy rains, dark night, and black clouds covering the sky, with fears of more severe rain.

Villagers in shock

The villagers were in shock, unable to blame anyone but nature. Hundreds of residents were relocated to nearby areas as families were isolated and many people were feared dead or missing. Officials, personnel, and villagers, though all helping each other in rescue operations, kept silent with sorrow in their hearts.

This is the scene The Federal witnessed in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas in the Vythiri taluk of Wayanad district, where a series of landslides hit hundreds of houses. The collapse of a bridge drastically affected another side of the small river (Mundakkai), isolating around 500 residents of about 200 houses in the early hours of Tuesday (July 30).

Rescue operations personnel were moving towards Meppadi and Kalpetta, about 12 and 17 km away, with fears of another landslide. Binay Kuttikannan, a Kerala Fire Brigade personnel, told The Federal that the district authority asked them to stop the operations at night due to the rain and the fear of more landslides, as advised by the Kerala State Disaster Management Unit. With tears in his eyes, he mentioned that he was among hundreds of rescue personnel who retrieved around 20 bodies from the landslide debris.

Injured receive medical support

Prakashan, an ambulance driver for a private hospital, said the bodies were taken to nearby hospitals for post-mortem, and he witnessed hundreds of rescued men, women, and children receiving medical support. Many injured were even shifted to Mysuru hospitals for better treatment.

Mohammed Issak, a local resident who owns a small shop, shared that many people he knew, including men, women, and children, died in this horrific incident. He will deeply miss those who spoke to him on Monday and were dead by Tuesday morning.

Mundakkai village isolated by bridge collapse

Saji Poulose, Tahsildar of Vythiri taluk, who is also managing the rescue operations, told The Federal that the bridge collapse isolated around 215 houses and over 400 residents of Mundakkai village.

"I can't say they are feared dead, but they are missing, and around 60 people are still missing in the Chooralmala area and feared drowned in the slime. 191 people are missing from 66 houses," he said.

"The Mundakkai village is almost isolated, with around 200 households in danger, and the residents have not yet been contacted," he added.

Military creating temporary bridge

Military personnel are still in the location, busy creating a temporary bridge to reach Mundakkai from Chooralmala, he said, expressing concern about the rain.

"If the rain stops, we could rescue more people. However, Army officials with helicopters are trying to locate households and residents of the stranded villages," said Poulose.

"This incident has left an indelible mark on our lives, taking away our loved ones and destroying the essence of our homes. As a relative of one of the victims, I am left grappling with a myriad of emotions - grief, anger, and a deep sense of loss. This tragic event has not only shattered our families but also raised serious concerns about the safety and future of those living in vulnerable regions like Wayanad," Moosa Kunchi told The Federal.

‘Need for proactive measures to prevent calamities’

Abdul Razak, a vendor, told The Federal that the landslide highlighted the pressing need for better disaster management and preparedness in our region.

"It is not enough to react to such calamities; we need proactive measures to prevent them. The government and local authorities must prioritise the safety of residents in landslide-prone areas by implementing stringent regulations on construction, ensuring proper drainage systems, and preserving the natural vegetation that plays a crucial role in preventing soil erosion," he said.

“The Wayanad landslides are a stark reminder of the fragile nature of our existence and the urgent need for comprehensive measures to protect our communities. As we navigate this period of immense grief, let us strive for a safer and more resilient future. The memories of our lost loved ones will forever remain in our hearts, and it is in their memory that we must push for change, ensuring that such a tragedy does not occur again,” said Razak.