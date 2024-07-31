Wayanad landslides LIVE | Rescue ops continue on Day 2; death toll 143
Massive landslides triggered by heavy rain struck Wayanad on Tuesday while hundreds are still trapped beneath the debris, sparking fears of mounting fatalities
Search and rescue operations have begun for the second day at the landslide-ravaged sites of Kerala’s Wayanad district, as rescue agencies race against time to pull out any survivors.
Around 143 people have been confirmed dead so far after massive landslides triggered by heavy rains struck the hilly and forested Wayanad early on Tuesday (July 30) while hundreds are still trapped beneath the debris, sparking fears of mounting fatalities.
Rescue teams comprising the Army, Navy, and NDRF are collectively looking for survivors amid rough weather, and multiple agencies are working in tandem to provide critical assistance to those affected.
According to a senior government source, heavy rains triggered a series of massive landslides in hilly areas of Meppadi in the district. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides.
The dead includes women and children. The bodies of the deceased are being taken to various hospital morgues for identification and autopsy.
In a bid to rapidly evacuate stranded persons, two Indian Air Force helicopters from Air Force Station Sulur have been dispatched to the affected area.
Follow this space for more live updates:
Live Updates
- 31 July 2024 2:56 AM GMT
Veena George meets with accident on way to WayanadKerala Health Minister Veena George's vehicle met with a minor accident near Manjeri in Malappuram district. She was travelling to Wayanad. She has suffered minor injuries and is being treated at Manjeri Medical College: State Health Department and Local Police
- 31 July 2024 2:27 AM GMT
Day 2: Operation Mundakkai set to begin
A team of 150-member strong contingent is all set to enter Mundakkai for search and rescue operations. Local media reports say helicopters might be used, given the terrain and adverse weather conditions
- 31 July 2024 2:06 AM GMT
Army rescues 1000 people with help of temporary bridge
The Army has managed to save about 1,000 persons using a temporary bridge, after the permanent structure was washed away following the torrential downpour that triggered the landslides, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Col. Paramvir Singh Nagra, Commandant DSC Centre, said the Army was on alert for the past 15 days and was contacted by the Kerala government on Tuesday morning after the devastating landslides in the hilly district.
This was a “major calamity” and the NDRF and state teams were also actively involved. The Navy and the Air Force were equally contributing, he told PTI.
Sniffer dogs from New Delhi, to be included in the rescue operation, have reached Wayanad.
He said a “bridge has been washed away. So that was a vital part. Now a temporary bridge has been made. With that, approximately 1000 people have been rescued. Two dead bodies have been taken. We have about 20-25 people that side.”
“We are having a coordination meeting. Then we will decide the actions for tomorrow.... The temporary bridge is not that safe for civilians to cross over...I suggest we should hold (the rescue ops),” he said in response to a question on Tuesday.
“Once the day light is there we should put in the efforts,” he added.
- 31 July 2024 2:03 AM GMT
CM Vijayan holds high-level meeting
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting to coordinate rescue operations in Wayanad and discuss further steps in the wake of the massive landslides in the hilly district that claimed the lives of at least 123 people and injured over 128.
At the meeting with top bureaucrats from various departments and senior police officers, Vijayan assessed the rescue operations as well as reviewed the coordination with central government agencies, the deployment of disaster response forces, and the health and safety precautions and facilities in the relief camps, a statement issued by his office said.
He attended the meeting at the office of the Disaster Management Authority, which coordinates rescue operations at the state level.
- 31 July 2024 1:57 AM GMT
Landslides a deadly mix of climate change, environmental neglect
Climate change, fragile terrain and loss of forest cover created a perfect recipe for the disastrous landslides that struck Kerala’s Wayanad district, according to studies conducted over the years.
According to the landslide atlas released by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) National Remote Sensing Centre last year, 10 out of the 30 most landslide-prone districts in India were in Kerala, with Wayanad ranked 13th.
It said 0.09 million sq km in the Western Ghats and the Konkan hills (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra) were prone to landslides.
“The vulnerability of inhabitants and households is more significant in the Western Ghats due to the very high population and household density, especially in Kerala,” the report read.
A study published by Springer in 2021 said all landslide hotspots in Kerala were in the Western Ghats region and concentrated in Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.
It said about 59 per cent of total landslides in Kerala occurred in plantation areas.
A 2022 study on depleting forest cover in Wayanad showed that 62 per cent of forests in the district disappeared between 1950 and 2018 while plantation cover rose by around 1,800 per cent.
The study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, said around 85 per cent of the total area of Wayanad was under forest cover until the 1950s.
According to scientists, climate change was increasing the possibility of landslides in the Western Ghats, one of the eight “hottest hotspots” of biological diversity in the world.
S Abhilash, director of the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), told PTI that warming of the Arabian Sea was allowing the formation of deep cloud systems, leading to extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala in a shorter period and increasing the possibility of landslides.
“Our research found that the southeast Arabian Sea is becoming warmer, causing the atmosphere above this region, including Kerala, to become thermodynamically unstable,” Abhilash said.
“This atmospheric instability, allowing the formation of deep clouds, is linked to climate change. Earlier, this kind of rainfall was more common in the northern Konkan belt, north of Mangalore,” he added.
Research by Abhilash and other scientists published in the NPJ Climate and Atmospheric Science journal in 2022 found that rainfall over the west coast of India was becoming more convective.
Convective rainfall is often characterised by intense, short-duration showers or thunderstorms in a small area.
Another study by Abhilash and scientists from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and the India Meteorological Department, published in Elsevier in 2021, found that one of the hotspots of heavy rainfall in the Konkan region (between 14 degrees north and 16 degrees north) seemed to have shifted southward, with likely fatal consequences.
“An increase in rainfall intensity may suggest a rising probability of landslides in the high- to mid-land slopes of the Western Ghats in eastern Kerala during the monsoon seasons,” the study said.
The landslides also brought to the fore the unheeded warnings of the “Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel” set up by the government under ecologist Madhav Gadgil.
The panel recommended that the entire hill range be declared an ecologically sensitive area and divided into ecologically sensitive zones based on their ecological sensitivity.
In 2011, it recommended a ban on mining, quarrying, new thermal power plants, hydropower projects and large-scale wind energy projects in ecologically sensitive zone 1.
The recommendations have not been implemented even after 14 years due to resistance from state governments, industries and local communities.