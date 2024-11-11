Vavar mosque: BJP taps Sabarimala season to trigger Waqf controversy

With the Sabarimala pilgrimage season about to begin, the Sangh Parivar has started yet another attempt to stir up a communal issue, hoping to reap political dividends, as it believes it did after the controversial Supreme Court ruling on women’s entry into the Sabarimala shrine in 2018.

This time, with the pre-season preparations coinciding with the by-elections in the Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly segments as well as the Waqf land controversy in Munambam in Ernakulam, the Hindutva brigade has begun mixing politics by linking all the three issues.

Ominous words from BJP

“Shabarimala, Ayyappa’s land...will it not be called Waqf tomorrow?” These words, from senior BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan at a rally in election-bound Chelakkara, have sparked a heated debate on social media.

It has sent a ripple through the broader social sphere, across politics, religion and historical narratives, raising concerns over communal undertones and political maneuvering.

“In Sabarimala, Lord Ayyappa sits above the 18 steps, while below is a place for Vavar. If one day it's claimed that Vavar gave that land to the Waqf, the next day, Sabarimala will belong to the Waqf. Ayyappa will have to leave. Shall we allow that? Isn't Velankanni an important place for Christians here? If tomorrow it's said that Velankanni is Waqf land, will we hand it over? The Waqf amendment was introduced to prevent this,” Gopalakrishnan said.

Giving a communal twist

Gopalakrishnan’s remarks were aimed at framing the issue as a threat to the Hindu identity.

He argued that if Vavar — a semi-mythical character associated with Sabarimala, who is considered to be the closest friend of Lord Ayyappa and who has a separate temple in the Sabarimala shrine complex — were to be recognised under Waqf claims, it could have broader implications for the temple itself.

His choice of words was provocative and has already led to legal action by a Congress activist in Thrissur.

The Wakf Board’s recent claim over 404 acres of land in Munambam has led to significant unrest among local communities, particularly Christians, who assert that their land rights are being threatened. This is where the reference to Velankanni comes into play, as it is being cleverly used by the BJP.

The Syro-Malabar Church has organised protests and prayers to assert the claims of the locals over what they consider ancestral land. This situation has become increasingly fraught as various political factions, especially the BJP, are seeking to leverage the controversy for electoral advantage.

Who was Vavar?

Vavar is traditionally viewed as a Rawther Muslim who travelled from Tamil Nadu to Travancore. Historical accounts suggest that the Rawthers, who are believed to have origins in Turkey during the Seljuk period, were horse traders and also warriors.

The devotees of Ayyappa pay their respects at the mosque before commencing their pilgrimage to Sabarimala.

“Myths come in different forms, and some hold a deep cultural and social value, especially those that uphold human rights and coexistence. The legend of Ayyappan and Vavar is intertwined with reality and inspires us to live in harmony and peace. This myth is cherished by Hindu devotees as it embodies values of acceptance and unity,” opined MG Radhakrishnan, a senior journalist and political commentator.

“Attempts by groups like the Sangh Parivar to dismiss Vavar’s existence reveal the narrow-mindedness of certain ideologies, aimed at pushing divisive and theocratic agendas. Denying Vavar’s role in this myth shows the shortsightedness of our times,” he added.

VHP adds fuel to fire

The Congress has filed a police complaint against the BJP leader for allegedly inciting communal discord. Both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) view the attempts by the BJP and its affiliates, such as the VHP, as efforts to exploit religious sentiments for electoral gain.

The VHP leaders have already come up with statements asserting that Vavar has no connection to Hinduism, Hindu beliefs or traditions, claiming that the myth of Vavar as a Muslim is a later addition, part of a conspiracy by ‘pseudo-secular’ historians.

As Kerala prepares for the upcoming by-elections, both the ruling and Opposition parties are acutely aware of how public sentiment can shift based on their handling of these sensitive issues.

Left remembers earlier setback

The stakes are high as they navigate a situation marked by deep-rooted traditions and emerging social dynamics.

The Sangh Parivar tasted success in 2018, having penetrated the Hindu vote base, particularly cutting into the CPI(M) vote base after the Sabarimala women’s entry controversy. The Supreme Court’s ruling allowing women of all ages into the temple sparked fierce protests from traditionalists, who argued that this undermined centuries-old customs linked to Ayyappa worship.

This clash between tradition and modernity contributed to the consolidation of Hindu votes in favour of the BJP and the UDF as both opposed the Left government’s support for women entering the shrine.

The Left was subject to a historic drubbing in 2019 as they lost all but one constituency in Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls. In fact, the issue became more about vote bank politics than advancing the debate on gender equality and religious practices in India.

Pitting Christians against Muslims

Gopalakrishnan’s comments linking Waqf claims with women’s entry into Sabarimala reflect an attempt to consolidate support among conservative voters who view these issues as interconnected threats to Hindu identity.

By bringing up the Munambam issue alongside Sabarimala, the BJP is deliberately trying to stir tensions, positioning itself as aligned with the Christian community while pitting them against the Waqf Board and Muslims in general.

The state government, sensing the danger, has chosen not to engage loudly, as most CPI(M) leaders The Federal spoke with stated that the BJP is raising issues to communalise the situation, but they are not going to fall for it.

CM assures justice

On the other hand, the government has held talks with the Munambam agitators, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leading the discussions.

The government has assured them that after the elections are over on November 20, a decision will be made on the government’s stance in the ongoing litigation in the high court on November 22, and the concerns of the residents will be given top priority.

The agitating locals are convinced for now and have expressed faith in the chief minister’s assurance, stating they will wait until a resolution is reached on November 22.