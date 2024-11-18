US-based travel guide includes Kerala in its ‘No List’ 2025, citing landslides and pollution

In a major setback for the Kerala tourism industry, a US-based online travel guide and tourism information provider called Fodor has included Kerala in their “No List” 2025, cautioning potential travellers against visiting the state due to regular landslides and backwaters pollution.

The report

Fodor’s report published on November 13 mentions the recent Wayanad landslides and reports of pollution in the popular backwaters in the state, wrote DH.

The report, titled “Fifteen destinations to reconsider in 2025”, in its section on Kerala says “the surge in tourism has exacerbated the impact of natural disasters, particularly in areas where development has obstructed natural water flows and increased landslide risks”.

The report quotes various studies on the subject and some known environmentalists. It mentions that almost 60 per cent of the 3,782 landslides that have occurred in India between 2015 and 2022 were in Kerala, and that the state is becoming increasingly disaster-prone.

The report also mentions the pollution of Vembanad lake, one of the popular backwater tourism destinations in Kerala.

Kerala is the only destination in India mentioned in Fodor’s 2025 “No List”.

Tourism sector could be impacted

Tourism is one of the major sources of revenue for the Kerala government and provides employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to thousands. This report by an international agency just ahead of the tourism season could affect the sector and deter tourists from visiting the state.

Kerala’s tourism department and other major stakeholders in the industry did not seem to be aware that the state has been featured in Fodor’s “No List” 2025.

According to Baby Mathew, a well-known businessman in the tourism sector in the state and a former president of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), an important tourism industry body, Kerala Tourism has been receiving good response at international tourism events including the World Travel Mart in London. He said the industry was also organising special campaigns to counter the notion that Wayanad is unsafe.

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP also launched a campaign to tell potential tourists that Wayanad is safe for travel after the recent Wayanad landslides.

Wake-up call for Kerala

Environmentalists have been raising the red flag about unregulated tourism activities in the state.

This could be a wake-up call for Kerala to do a serious study of the environmental impact of development works, especially in hilly areas and other sensitive regions, and implement measures to ensure that in efforts to promote tourism, the environment is not affected.

The state needs to prioritise the idea of sustainable tourism.