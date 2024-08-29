Union Minister Suresh Gopi files complaint against journalists, case booked

A case was registered against some journalists on Wednesday (August 28) after Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi alleged that the media persons blocked his way when he left the Thrissur Ramanilayam government guest house.

According to Kerala Police, the case was registered under sections 329(3),126(2),132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was filed on various charges including trespass, wrongful restraint and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

According to the FIR, the reporters trespassed and blocked Gopi from entering his vehicle and obstructed his security officer.

Gopi blasts media

Meanwhile, Gopi has accused the media of staging a “media trial” against CPI(M) MLA and actor M Mukesh over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Even as the BJP demanded Mukesh’s resignation, Gopi broke ranks with his party to say that charges of rape being hurled at actors were allegations and needed to be proved in a court.

On Tuesday, when Gopi, the first BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, was asked by reporters about the allegations of sexual harassment against Mukesh, he replied: "You (media) are not only making people fight each other for your own gains, you are also misleading public perception.

"The complaints are in the form of allegations at the moment. What are you telling people? Are you the court? You are not. The court will decide. Let the court decide."

He added: “This is all food for you (media) is what I understand. You can use it to make money. (There is) no problem with that. But these issues are before the court, and it has the intelligence and logic to arrive at a decision regarding them.”

BJP upset with Gopi

The BJP has distanced itself from Gopi’s remarks. Local media reports say the state unit plans to take up the issue with the central leadership.

Kerala BJP president K Surendran asserted that while Gopi was entitled to his views, the party’s stance is what the party leadership decides. He said Mukesh should resign from the Assembly.

“The state government is supporting those close to the CPI(M) and the government,” Surendran said. “The CM (chief minister) should demand Mukesh’s resignation.”

Later, when reporters tried to seek Gopi’s stand on Surendran’s statement, the actor angrily pushed some of them away. This was seen in visuals on TV channels.

He could be heard saying: “What is this? My way is my right. Please.”

The Hema Committee report

The JusticeHema Committee report has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

Since then, FIRs have been filed against three actors, including Mukesh. The Kerala government has also formed a SIT to probe the allegations.