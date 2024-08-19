Kerala | Hema Commission report details: 'Sexual favours, casting couch'

The Kerala government released the controversial Hema Commission report on Monday (August 19) amid legal tussles and public debate.

The Hema Commission report, which examines the working conditions and safety of women in the Malayalam film industry, has been the subject of significant legal and public discussion in the state.



Key details:

* Committee says it was shocked to hear about the state of women

* Widespread exploitation of women

* Top people in the industry also involved

* Casting couch is prevalent

* Producers, actors, directors also part of the rot

* Women are scared to even file a complaint

* If complained, actresses say they will get banned easily

* A caucus is controlling the whole industry

* Indusrtry in control of complete mafia

* Junior artists are being exploited, working for long hours

* Actresses say they bring along family members in fear

* Actresses seek setting up an independent body for protection of women

* Most male young male actors are in the grip of drugs

The report, submitted in 2019 by Justice Hema, was commissioned after a high-profile case of sexual assault involving a female actor in 2017. It contains alleged sensitive testimonies and detailed accounts of gender-based issues within the industry.



Recently, the Kerala High Court ordered the state government to publish the report within a week, rejecting a plea that sought to delay its release due to concerns over privacy.

Due to these legal challenges, the report's publication has been repeatedly postponed. Actress Ranjini recently moved the court seeking a stay, but the court dismissed her petition.

See the full Hema Commission report below