Kerala Tourism's F-35B meme goes viral after jet's emergency landing

The F-35B, one of the world’s most advanced stealth fighters, is usually expected to evade radar and strike enemy air defence systems before the target can even know it’s there. Very few would imagine the high-tech stealth fighter to be the subject of memes, that too regarding topics as lighthearted as vacationing in God’s own country, Kerala.

‘From stealth fighter to tourist’

But this is what has happened thanks to the cheeky sense of humour of Kerala’s Tourism Department, which in a post on X has made the F-35B from a menacing combat aircraft to a relaxed and laid-back tourist unwilling to leave the scenic beauty of the state.

The Tourism Department on Wednesday (July 2) posted an AI-generated image showing the fighter jet on a runway with Kerala’s famous palm trees in the background. The image that looks similar to a customer review from a tourist shows that the fighter jet has given a five-star review to the state.

‘Five-star review’

The post ‘quotes’ the F-35B describing Kerala as an “amazing place” which it does not want to leave and would recommend. “Kerala is such an amazing place. I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommended,” states the text in the image shared in the post.

Kerala Tourism also acknowledged the satirical news platform Fauxy for inspiring it. “Kerala, the destination you'll never want to leave. Thank you, The Fauxy,” it stated in the post.

Emergency landing

The fighter jet, a part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, was reportedly taking part in a UK-India joint naval exercise 100 miles off the coast of Kerala before making an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on June 14 due to technical snags.

But recently, when it was ready to return to its career, it suffered a hydraulic failure, and since then, a small technical team from the Royal Navy have been struggling to get it back in the air.

UK technical team yet to arrive

After it languished for a few days in the monsoon rain out in the open, the UK authorities finally accepted India’s offer to move it to a hangar at the airport.

Although the UK authorities have reportedly said that a large technical team, along with a specialised towing vehicle,e would soon arrive in Kerala, no specified date has been given for their arrival so far. Till then it seems the F-36B will continue to ‘enjoy’ its stay in God’s own country.