Trump offers mighty F-35 aircraft for India. Should we take it?

India is at a crossroads in its air combat strategy. The US has offered India the F-35 Lightning II, a stealth jet so advanced that it can dominate the battlefield before enemies even realize it’s there. Meanwhile, Russia has put forward its Su-57, a cheaper yet stealth-capable fighter that comes with the promise of technology transfer. With the Rafale already in service, India must decide: Go with America’s cutting-edge war machine, opt for Russia’s trusted allyship, or continue with the proven Rafale?

F-35: The Battlefield Commander:

The F-35 is more than just a fighter jet; it’s an airborne supercomputer. According to Lockheed Martin, the F-35 functions as a stealth bomber, electronic warfare hub, and intelligence command center —all in one.

Key Features:

➼ Stealth mode: Nearly invisible on radar.

➼ Electronic warfare capabilities: Can detect and jam enemy radars.

➼ Missile launching: Strikes from beyond visual range with precision.

➼ Aviation analysts claim that the F-35 doesn’t just fight wars—it controls them. Its superior sensors spot threats before they even appear on radar, giving it a crucial first-strike advantage.

➼If India is considering the F-35, what about Russia’s Su-57? Both jets are classified as ‘fifth-generation’ fighters, but they take very different approaches to air superiority.

Stealth Capabilities

According to AviationGeekClub.com, the F-35 is like a ninja, nearly impossible to detect on radar. Its radar cross-section is just 0.0015 square meters — as tiny as a pigeon flying in the sky. The Su-57, while stealthy from the front, has detectable signatures from the sides and rear. In a real war scenario, the F-35 can enter, fire missiles, and leave before the Su-57 detects its presence. The winner is F-35.

Sensors & Targeting: Who Shoots First?

Modern air combat is no longer about who flies faster; it’s about who detects and strikes first. Lockheed Martin claims the F-35’s sensors allow it to:

➼ Detect enemy jets before they appear on radar.

➼ Relay intel to other jets and warships, acting as a battlefield command hub.

➼ Jam enemy signals, effectively blinding adversaries in combat.

Meanwhile, the Su-57 relies on traditional radars and infrared sensors, which are still effective but less advanced than the F-35’s networked warfare system. The winner is F-35 in long-range combat and Su-57 in close-range dogfights.

Cost & Maintenance: Who’s More Affordable?:

According to India Today, the F-35 costs around $80-110 million per unit, while the Su-57 is almost half the price.

F-35 operating cost: $36,000 per flight hour (like burning a luxury car every takeoff!)

Su-57 operating cost: Significantly lower, making it more budget-friendly. For affordability and long-term costs, the Su-57 takes the lead. The winner is Su-57.

What About India’s Rafale?

Before India invests in new fighter jets, let’s not forget the Rafale, which is already in service. While it lacks the stealth features of the F-35 and Su-57, it’s a reliable 4.5-generation fighter with excellent dogfighting capabilities and combat experience. It’s also cheaper than the F-35 and offers a proven track record.

Which Fighter Should India Pick?:

India must weigh its options carefully. Here’s a breakdown of the choices:

1. F-35: The best option if India wants a next-gen battlefield commander with advanced stealth, intelligence-sharing, and electronic warfare.

2. Su-57: A better deal if India prioritizes cost savings and technology transfer, allowing the country to develop its own stealth fighter programme.

3. Rafale: A solid, balanced option that is already in service and combat-proven.

A key factor in India’s decision is technology transfer. The U.S. has strict export controls—India might get the jet, but not the full know-how to build or maintain it independently. Russia, on the other hand, has historically been more open to sharing technology.

“Russia has always been a trusted military partner. But will the U.S. offer India the same strategic trust?”

If India wants full control over its military future, the Su-57 might be the smarter choice. It provides stealth, affordability, and access to critical military technology. But if superior tech and stealth dominance are the priority, then the F-35 is unmatched.

India’s Defense Strategy: A Tough Call:

At the end of the day, the decision is not just about jet specifications — it’s about India’s security and sovereignty. Will India go for cutting-edge but costly? Will it choose independence but with some uncertainty? Or will it stick to what’s tried and tested?

Whatever India decides, one thing is certain — the future of air combat in the region is about to get very, very interesting.

