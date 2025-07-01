Twin wrecks continue to threaten Kerala coast, with nurdles and unknown cargo

As the salvage operation aboard the Wan Hai 503 progresses 122 nautical miles off the Kerala coast, another maritime emergency continues to unfold around the sunken vessel MSC ELSA 3. While offshore efforts focus on wreck-site readiness and floating container tracking, coastal authorities are dealing with the environmental aftermath — a persistent spread of plastic nurdles washing up near the shoreline. The situation onboard the Wan Hai 503 has entered a more controlled phase. On Monday (June 30) morning, the salvage team boarded the ship and began pumping out water from its heavily flooded engine room. Support vessels Saksham, Saroja Blessings, and Water Lily remain deployed for firefighting, cooling, and logistics. The tug Offshore Warrior continues towing the ship further into international waters, beyond the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, under moderately rough seas and 16-knot winds. Smoke and water Light smoke is still rising from the vessel’s forward section, prompting boundary cooling to continue in rotational shifts. On-site conditions have stabilised, but fire and structural risks remain. Also read: Challenges galore before twin maritime salvage missions off Kerala coast A salvage team member confirmed: “The engine room is flooded up to 7 metres, mostly due to ingress of seawater used during firefighting. We’ve now stopped using water to prevent further flooding. The vessel is listing to the port side, likely because of the weight loss from burned cargo or the internal shape of the engine room, which is retaining water. Equipment has been loaded on Wan Hai to begin dewatering. Boundary cooling continues to maintain structural integrity and prevent any risk of BLEVE.” A BLEVE — Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapour Explosion — is a serious hazard where a heated, pressurised container ruptures and the liquid rapidly turns to vapour, sometimes causing fireballs or secondary blasts. The risk, though low at this stage, is enough to justify the current cooling protocol.

Opaque records make it impossible to rule out the presence of flammable or hazardous materials within the sealed containers on board the Wan Hai 503

A safety concern The fire aboard Wan Hai 503, which broke out on June 9, killed four foreign seafarers and damaged hundreds of containers. According to the latest situational report issued by the director of shipping, power has since been partially restored and onboard systems are functioning at 75 per cent capacity. But the presence of more than 280 containers with incomplete cargo declarations remains a safety concern. These opaque records make it impossible to rule out the presence of flammable or hazardous materials within the sealed containers. As cooling and dewatering continue, inspections will determine if the vessel can be moved for repairs or scrapping. Until then, salvage crews remain in and out on board in shifts, working amid high humidity, residual heat, and compromised structural conditions. Also read: Kerala: Tow line secured on burning cargo ship in major salvage breakthrough Nurdle hurdle Meanwhile, the story of MSC ELSA 3 has taken a different, yet equally worrying, turn. The vessel, which sank offshore in an earlier incident, has sparked potential environmental hazard following the release of plastic nurdles — small raw plastic pellets used in manufacturing. Though onshore recovery operations have stabilised, pellets continue to wash up in bags along parts of the coastline. Drone and field surveillance teams are being deployed daily to identify new hotspots. While authorities and volunteers have recovered significant quantities of the floating pellets, a clear and final disposal mechanism has yet to be formalised. Coordination is ongoing between MSC, Customs, and pollution control agencies. The Directorate General of Shipping has called for detailed master logs on the recovered nurdles, updated status reports on containers lost, and official protocols for disposal.

The charred insides of the Wan Hai 503