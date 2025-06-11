Kerala: Tow line secured on burning cargo ship in major salvage breakthrough

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing salvage operation of the blazing Singapore-flagged container vessel WAN HAI 503, a tow line has been successfully secured to the vessel, marking a crucial step towards moving the distressed ship further away from the Indian coastline.

Joint operation

The operation, jointly undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard and the Marine Emergency Response Centre (MERC), saw high-risk efforts come to fruition late on Tuesday (June 10) evening. “With the valiant efforts of the Indian Coast Guard and the MERC salvage master, the tow line has been connected. This is a very significant achievement on a burning ship,” said Sekhar Kuriakose, Member Secretary of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), confirming the development.

The ship, currently situated approximately 95 kilometres off the Kerala coast, had been burning for over two days, raising fears of an environmental disaster if the fire spread to hazardous cargo or if the vessel drifted closer to shore.

Salvage team on board

According to officials involved in the operation, a specialised salvage team from Porbandar was airlifted to the site and managed to board the burning vessel amidst intense smoke and fire risks.

“The MERC team boarded the ship with great difficulty and tied a heavy-duty rope on the forward deck of the vessel. It is now connected to a tug and attempts are being made to tow it to safer waters,” Kuriakose explained.

The operation was made possible after Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessels managed to douse the fire in the forward section of the ship earlier in the day, creating a window for the salvage crew to land on the deck safely. “It was this timely containment of the flames at the front that enabled the team to access the deck and secure the tow line,” he added.

‘Goal is to tow ship further into sea’

While the fire continues to smoulder in other parts of the vessel, the connection of the tow line is seen as a major milestone in preventing further damage. Officials say the goal is to tow the vessel further into the high seas to minimise the risk to the coast and marine ecology.

The WAN HAI 503 was en route from Colombo to Singapore when the fire broke out on board, reportedly in one of its cargo holds. Though no oil spill has been reported so far, the ship’s close proximity to ecologically sensitive coastal areas had alarmed disaster management officials and the fishing community alike.

‘Huge success in salvage effort’

"This is a huge success in terms of salvage effort. We only hope the tow line holds strong under the weight and strain," said Kuriakose, expressing cautious optimism.

The Indian Coast Guard, which continues to monitor the vessel closely, has reiterated that firefighting and environmental protection measures remain active, and emergency containment systems are in place in case of escalation.