Thiruvananthapuram Metro: Kerala CM sets up advisory committee

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has approved the formation of an advisory committee to review suggestions for the Thiruvananthapuram Metro Project.

The decision came during an online meeting on Wednesday, where Congress MP Shashi Tharoor presented his ideas for the project. Tharoor, who has long advocated for the Metro, described the discussion as "very fruitful".

‘Long-standing demand’

“The Metro was a project that I had been demanding since I was the Thiruvananthapuram MP. The discussion ended very fruitfully with the Chief Minister deciding to constitute an advisory committee comprising stakeholders to consult on some of my suggestions for the first phase,” said Tharoor.

He said Thiruvananthapuram Metro should cater to current needs as well as anticipate the needs of future generations. He also emphasised the importance of minimising disruptions to public life during construction.

‘Capital city for the 21st century’

“I am confident that with the right approach, Thiruvananthapuram can be transformed into a capital city fit for the 21st century,” wrote Tharoor.

According to reports, Metro's first corridor will stretch from Kazhakkoottam to Pappanamcode. Out of this, the 10-kilometre-long stretch from Ulloor to Karamana will be fully underground. The cost of the route is estimated at Rs 6,775 crore.

The second corridor will run from Kazhakkoottam to Killipalam. The stretch from Kazhakkoottam to Akkulam will be 6.5 km long, stated media reports adding that the section from Enchakkal to Killipalam will be underground. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 5,775 crore.

As for the third corridor, stretching from Palayam to the Civil Station out of which around 6 kilometers will be an underground stretch. The estimated cost for the section will be Rs2,700 crore.