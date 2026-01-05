SIR: Kerala launches voter-inclusion drive on war footing

The Kerala government has initiated a series of urgent measures to ensure the inclusion of all eligible persons in the voters’ list. District collectors have been directed to take steps on a war footing to facilitate the issuance of required documents to individuals lacking adequate documentation. Officials have clarified that no fees will be charged for obtaining such documents during this period, and any existing fees will be waived.

Help desks to be set up

To support voter enrolment, help desks will be established at the local level, as decided earlier by the state cabinet. The collectors have been tasked with setting up hearing centres wherever necessary, ensuring adequate infrastructure and public convenience.

These centres may deploy volunteers and sufficient hearing officials as required. Facilities for online submission of forms will be available at all help desks.

The state IT department has also been instructed to reduce the fees charged by Akshaya centres, which are government-run common service centres providing digital services in Kerala.

Govt seeks quick appointment of officers

The government has directed that booth-level officers be appointed within two days at polling stations where posts are vacant, or where appointments have not been made. Vacancies arising from retirement in the posts of electoral registration officer (ERO), assistant ERO (AERO) and additional AERO are to be filled immediately.

Leave preparatory to retirement (LPR) will be permitted only after a replacement is appointed. Transfers of concerned officials have been barred during this period, and leave will require prior approval.

Awareness programmes

Awareness programmes will also be conducted to identify and include eligible individuals omitted from the draft voters’ list. In cases where certificates issued through the K-Smart platform face delays, the local self-government department has been asked to examine the possibility of issuing them directly through panchayats. Instructions have also been issued to set up K-Smart help desks at enrolment camps.

These measures were reviewed at a meeting chaired by the state’s chief secretary, where officials assessed the implementation process and issued further directions. The government reiterated that its policy is to ensure voting rights for all eligible citizens and that the voter-revision process should be inclusive.