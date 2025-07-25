Soumya murder convict Govindachamy escapes from Kannur Central Jail

In a major security breach, Govindachamy, the convict in the sensational 2011 Soumya rape and murder case, escaped from Kerala’s Kannur Central Jail in the early hours of Friday (July 25). The shocking incident came to light during a routine cell inspection, when prison staff found Govindachamy missing from his high-security block.

The escape is believed to have taken place sometime during the night. Authorities suspect he may have received external help, though no official confirmation has been made on how he managed to flee from one of the state's most fortified prison blocks. An internal inquiry has been ordered, and all jail staff on night duty are being questioned.

How did he escape?

Govindachamy, who has only one hand, was serving a life sentence in connection with the brutal rape and murder of 23-year-old Soumya, a young woman who was attacked while travelling in the ladies’ compartment of a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shoranur in 2011. The incident had shocked the conscience of the state and led to widespread public outcry.

Originally sentenced to death by a trial court, Govindachamy's sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment by the Supreme Court in 2016. The apex court overturned the murder conviction but upheld the rape charge, citing insufficient evidence to prove that the assault directly led to Soumya’s death.

Kannur Central Jail officials said the prisoner had been lodged in Block No. 10, considered a maximum-security wing. Preliminary checks suggest that the escape may have involved manipulation of internal systems or a lapse in surveillance. The exact method of escape, however, remains unclear as CCTV coverage in some parts of the prison is reportedly outdated.

Police seek public's help

As news of the escape spread, police teams across the state were put on high alert. Special squads have been dispatched to railway stations and bus terminals, anticipating that the fugitive may try to leave the district or even the state. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has also been alerted, given Govindachamy's previous history of targeting train passengers.

The jail department has issued a public appeal for assistance, releasing a helpline number (94468 99506) and describing Govindachamy as a middle-aged man with a distinctive limp and a prosthetic left hand. His last known photograph has been circulated across police stations and posted on social media platforms.

Soumya case background

On February 1, 2011, Soumya, a saleswoman from Shoranur, was travelling in a nearly empty ladies’ compartment on the Ernakulam‑Shoranur passenger train. According to the prosecution, Govindachamy — a habitual offender from Tamil Nadu —entered her compartment after noticing she was alone, attacked her brutally, smashed her head against the compartment walls, and then pushed her out of the moving train .

He reportedly jumped down, carried her about 200 metres to a wooded area near Vallathol Nagar station, raped her, and left her for dead. Soumya was found around 9:30 pm, critically injured, and was taken to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, where she died on February 6, 2011.

Following the incident, Govindachamy was arrested on February 3, 2011, and charged under multiple IPC sections, including 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 394/397 (robbery with grievous hurt), and 447 (criminal trespass).

The evidence included DNA and forensic data. Semen from the crime scene matched him, his shirt button was found in the compartment, skin and blood traces linked him to the victim, and his presence was corroborated by passengers and locals.

On October 31, 2011, the Thrissur fast‑track court convicted him and awarded the death penalty, calling it one of the “rarest of rare” cases.

That sentence was upheld by the Kerala High Court on December 17, 2013.

However, on September 15, 2016, the Supreme Court, in a Bench led by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, overturned the murder conviction (Section 302), reasoning that the prosecution failed to conclusively establish intent to kill or that Govindachamy knew his actions might result in death. He was instead convicted under Sections 376 (rape), 394 (hurt during robbery), and 325 (grievous hurt), and his punishment was reduced to life imprisonment.

Kerala society was deeply shaken by the verdict, especially as many perceived the reduction as a failure of the state to secure justice

The Supreme Court also rejected a curative petition by the Kerala government to restore the death sentence

Timeline of the case

February 1, 2011: Assault and rape; Soumya pushed off the train

February 3: Accused arrested

February 6: Soumya dies in the hospital

October 2011: Fast‑track court convicts and sentences to death

December 2013: Kerala HC confirms death sentence

September 2016: Supreme Court drops murder charge, commutes sentence to life