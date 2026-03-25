Bose Krishnamachari says sexual harassment complaint misleading

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which brings together artists from across the world to the Kerala coastal town, finds itself under a cloud again with allegations of sexual harassment against co-founder Bose Krishnamachari.

The sexual harassment complaint was “one of the reasons” for Krishnamachari's resignation from the post of president of the Biennale in January, Kochi Biennale Foundation chairperson Venu Vasudevan said.

“The Foundation’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) received a complaint of sexual harassment against Krishnamachari. Although I am not sure about the date, the incident was alleged to have happened in the last week of December,” Vasudevan told PTI.

He added that the complaint was received in the first week of January.

Misleading, unverified allegations: Krishnamachari

Krishnamachari termed the allegations "misleading, unverified, and taken out of context".

Krishnamachari said in his defence that there are "fabricated or altered emails and messages" being circulated online and these are "malicious and legally actionable".

Also Read: Bose Krishnamachari resigns from Kochi Biennale Foundation

"Over the past few days, certain media reports and communications have surfaced in connection with my resignation from the Kochi Biennale Foundation, alongside references to allegations that are misleading, unverified, and taken out of context," the Mumbai-based artist told PTI.

"I have initiated appropriate legal proceedings against those responsible for creating and disseminating such false and defamatory material," he said.

‘Resigned for personal reasons’

Krishnamachari also said the decision to step down was "taken independently and for personal reasons". He also issued a statement detailing his stance.

"There are no pending complaints or legal proceedings against me before any competent authority in this regard." ... I categorically deny any insinuations linking my resignation to such unsubstantiated allegations," he said in the statement.

Also Read: How the Edam exhibition is giving ‘edam’, or space, to Kerala’s women artists

In January, Krishnamachari issued a statement announcing his resignation and said he will be returning to his own artistic practice.

"After 15 years of being deeply committed and involved in building the Foundation and shaping the Biennale, from its inception as an artist-led initiative to what it is today, I felt this was the right moment to step back, for personal and family reasons, and to return more fully to my own artistic practice,” he had said.

Who is Bose Krishnamachari?

Krishnamachari is best known as co-founder of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which has grown into a globally-recognised platform for contemporary art. Alongside Riyas Komu, he pioneered an artist-led model that drew international attention to India’s art scene.

Born in Kerala, he trained at the Sir JJ School of Art and later at Goldsmiths, University of London. Over the decades, he has exhibited widely and received honours including the Lifetime Fellowship Award from the Kerala Lalit Kala Akademi.

Also Read: Kochi-Muziris Biennale’s sixth edition set to begin from December 12

Earlier this month, the Kochi Municipal Corporation appointed Krishnamachari as the art, design, and cultural curator of Kochi city.

The sixth edition of the Biennale, which opened on December 12 last year with scores of artists and collectives, is currently underway and scheduled to conclude on March 31.

(With agency inputs)