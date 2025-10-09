Sabarimala gold row: TDB records statement of officials of Chennai firm

Amid a row over alleged irregularities in the gold-plating of 'Dwarpalakas' (guardian deity) idols at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) Vigilance and Security Wing on Thursday (October 9) recorded statements of officials of the company involved in the gold-plating.

TDB in Thiruvananthapuram recorded the statements of officials from Chennai-based Smart Creation, who electroplated gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalakas, officials said.

Kerala HC's directions

The TDB Vigilance and Security Wing, acting on directions from the Kerala High Court, is conducting a preliminary probe into the reduction in weight of the Dwarapalakas after they were sent for electroplating.

According to TDB officials, two persons, including Smart Creation CEO Pankaj Bhandari, gave their statements as part of the investigation at the TDB office in Thiruvananthapuram.

The plates were electroplated by Smart Creation in 2019 and 2025.

Report to be submitted

Earlier, the TDB Vigilance and Security Wing had interrogated Unnikrishnan Potty, who had sponsored the electroplating in 2019.

The Vigilance and Security Wing will submit a report to the Kerala High Court on Friday, after which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the court will begin its probe.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had formed the SIT to investigate the reduction in weight of the Dwarapalakas, raising concerns about a possible conspiracy and the need for a criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, BJP activists staged protests at various district headquarters across the state. Demonstrations in Kozhikode and Kasaragod turned violent, forcing police to use water cannons to disperse protestors.

Protests were also held in Kollam and Alappuzha, demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan and the removal of the incumbent TDB panel.

Assembly adjourned

Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition on Thursday disrupted the Kerala Assembly proceedings yet again over the issue of Sabarimala gold-plating, prompting a brief adjournment of the House.

After the Assembly resumed, the UDF opposition boycotted the proceedings.

The House was briefly adjourned by Speaker AN Shamseer as ruling front MLAs claimed that they were unable to make submissions due to the noisy protest by the UDF legislators.

There was also some push-and-pull between the Opposition members and the watch-and-ward personnel.

After the Assembly resumed around 10:30 am, Shamseer said the Chief Marshal of the watch-and-ward was injured and hospitalised following the push-and-pull with the opposition.

Responding, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan claimed that the Chief Marshal was the same one who had in the past made a fake injury certificate.

To this, the Speaker said that current Chief Marshal was a different person.

Opposition's allegations

Satheesan also said that Shamseer was silent when ministers made inappropriate comments about the opposition in the House.

The Opposition leader further said that the UDF was completely boycotting the House proceedings and if no action was taken with regard to the irregularities in the temple, protests will continue inside and outside the Assembly.

After the Opposition walked out of the Assembly hall, the members squatted on the steps outside its doors and shouted slogans against the government on the Sabarimala gold issue and stepped outside the building.

On the Sabarimala gold row, Satheesan alleged that the original idols had been sold for a huge amount and demanded action against those involved in it.

The opposition also demanded that state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan resign and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) be dissolved.

3 MLAs suspended

Three MLAs of the Congress-led UDF were suspended from the Kerala Assembly for the remainder of the session following the Opposition protests that disrupted the functioning of the House for the fourth consecutive day.

The government's motion for the suspension of Opposition legislators Roji M John, M Vincent and Saneesh Kumar Joseph was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh for violation of the House rules during the protest by the Opposition.

