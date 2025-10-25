Sabarimala missing gold case: SIT raids properties in Bengaluru, Ballari

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple has conducted searches at the Bengaluru apartment of the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, and at a jewellery shop in Ballari, officials said on Saturday (October 25). Potty was taken to Bengaluru as part of the investigation on Friday (October 24).

Gold bars seized

According to a PTI report, sources said the SIT searched a jewellery shop owned by Govardhan, who allegedly funded the gold-plating of the temple’s Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frame, which was officially sponsored by Potty.

Officials said the SIT seized several gold bars from the jewellery shop. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the seized gold was extracted from the gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols that were sent for electroplating in 2019, they added.

The SIT has already recorded Govardhan’s statement as part of the investigation.

Prime accused in SIT custody

Meanwhile, the team also searched Potty’s apartment in Srirampura, Bengaluru, and visited an Ayyappa temple there, where he had earlier served as a priest.

Officials said Potty will next be taken to the Smart Creation office in Chennai, where the electroplating work was carried out in 2019.

Earlier, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ranni granted the custody of Potty to SIT until October 30.

According to PTI sources, the team aims to complete the collection of evidence before the custody period ends.

Sabarimala missing gold case

According to the investigation, Potty had received the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka idols from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for electroplating in 2019.

He allegedly transported them to various temples and houses across the South Indian states without authorisation.

Potty is the prime accused in two cases related to the disappearance of gold from the Dwarapalaka plates and the Sreekovil door frames.

He has been arrested in connection with the missing gold from the Dwarapalaka plates, while the SIT recently arrested former Sabarimala administrative officer B Murari Babu in the same case.

(With agency inputs)