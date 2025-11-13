Kerala: UDF, BJP seize on Vasu arrest to corner LDF in high-stakes local body poll battle

The arrest of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president and commissioner N Vasu in the Sabarimala gold-plating case has snowballed into a political storm, giving the Opposition UDF and BJP fresh ammunition ahead of the local body elections in Kerala.

What began as an investigation into a temple renovation irregularity has quickly turned into a full-blown controversy with the potential to dent the LDF government’s carefully built image of efficiency and integrity. The UDF, sensing opportunity, is weaving the case into its campaign narrative, projecting it as proof of rot within the LDF’s system of governance.

‘Golden opportunity’ for UDF

For the Congress-led UDF, long in search of an emotive issue to counter the ruling front’s organisational strength, the Sabarimala gold-plating scandal has arrived as a ‘golden opportunity,’ though many believe the Opposition is leaning on it a little too heavily.

The BJP, meanwhile, has been at the forefront of pushing the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy, using it as a central campaign theme across the southern districts. Party leaders have accused the Left government of desecrating faith and mismanaging temple affairs, framing the scandal as emblematic of deeper corruption within institutions tied to religion.

The controversy has now turned into a contest between the UDF and the BJP over who truly represents the devotees and stands firm against the Communists. Both sides are trying to claim ownership of the faith narrative — with the BJP projecting itself as the guardian of temple traditions, and the UDF asserting it is defending devotees’ trust and accountability.

However, all the Opposition leaders have accused the government of shielding those responsible for financial and procedural lapses in the Devaswom Board, arguing that the temple body has long been used as a parking ground for political appointees. The arrest of Vasu has been framed as evidence of the “moral decay” in the administration’s handling of religious institutions.

“The Devaswom Minister behaves as if he knows nothing. They have sold Ayyappa’s property and wounded the faith of devotees. The CPI(M) has its eyes on temple wealth, that’s why they are taking control of it. When they removed a devout TDB president and replaced him with a party loyalist, this scandal was the result,” said AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, underscoring that the UDF is going all out to tap into the sentiments of devotees as a central theme of its campaign.

The LDF government has attempted to distance itself from the accused while highlighting its willingness to let the investigation proceed unhindered. Yet, the optics have been damaging. The image of a senior official and former Devaswom Board president being remanded in judicial custody has reinforced public perceptions of mismanagement in institutions under state control.

Govt’s damage-control exercise

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s administration has moved to reclaim moral ground by announcing tighter oversight of temple funds and administrative reforms. As part of a larger damage-control exercise, the government has appointed former Chief Secretary and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University Vice-Chancellor K Jayakumar, an accomplished poet and respected bureaucrat to lead image rebuilding efforts within the Devaswom administration.

Vasu’s arrest followed days of interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the irregularities in the 2019 Sabarimala sanctum renovation project. Investigators allege that while serving as Devaswom Commissioner, he instructed subordinates to record gold-plated sheets used for the renovation as copper in the official inventory, paving the way for the misappropriation of valuable material.

A key piece of evidence is an email dated December 9, 2019, from Unnikrishnan Potti, the project’s sponsor, informing Vasu that leftover gold from the renovation could be used for a wedding. Vasu, by then TDB president, forwarded the email internally but took no action. The SIT argues that this inaction amounted to deliberate concealment, forming part of a larger conspiracy to misclassify and divert temple property.

Vasu, a long-time CPI(M) loyalist from Kulakkada in Kollam, rose through party-backed appointments to occupy key administrative posts, including Vigilance Tribunal Judge, Devaswom Commissioner, and eventually president of the Travancore Devaswom Board. He served as Additional Private Secretary to Minister PK Gurudasan in the VS Achuthanandan government and later held two stints as Devaswom Commissioner, during which he was known for aligning temple administration decisions, especially those related to Sabarimala with the CPI(M)’s broader political and administrative interests.

More arrests likely

The SIT has expanded its probe to include former procurement officers, auditors, and contractors associated with the project. More arrests are expected as investigators comb through financial and communication records. The Kerala High Court, monitoring the case, has sought a detailed progress report within six weeks.

The CPI(M), aware of the potential damage in central and southern Kerala, is working to insulate itself from direct blame. Leaders are framing the incident as an administrative failure rather than a political one, stressing that the SIT was formed by the same government now being accused of shielding wrongdoers. The strategy is to project transparency while quietly containing fallout.

“In terms of optics which, after all, are shaped by the media, this may look like a black mark,” said a CPI(M) state committee member. “But our development agenda and welfare programmes are far more people-centric and have a real impact on the lives of the poor. These emotional or faith-based issues won’t matter as much in the long run. In fact, they give us a chance to expose the Opposition’s communal tone and their disconnect from the people.”

However, a section within the UDF is also cautious that the Sabarimala issue could end up benefiting the BJP as well. “In my personal view, focusing too much on temple-related issues may not be wise for us. The harder we push this line, the more the BJP might gain, at least in areas where it already has a foothold,” said a Congress leader from Pathanamthitta.

As Vasu remains in judicial custody and the SIT prepares its next set of charges, the scandal’s ripple effects continue to widen. What began as a temple corruption probe has turned into a test of political credibility, one that could influence not just the immediate polls but also the broader balance of faith, governance, and trust in Kerala’s public institutions.