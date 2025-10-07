Former TDB president denies role in Sabarimala gold reduction

Former TDB president N Vasu said on Tuesday (October 7) that the gold-plated claddings of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple were not removed during his tenure. Vasu also told reporters that he has no connection with businessman Unnikrishnan Potti, who sponsored the gold-plating works at Sabarimala.

He further said that during his tenure, he saw no reason to get the idols examined to ascertain whether they were properly gold-plated or if any of the precious metal was missing from them.

Vasu was replying to reporters’ queries regarding an email sent by Potti to him on December 9, 2019, in which the sponsor stated that he had some gold balance in his possession after completing the gold work on the main door of Sabarimala Sreekovil and Dwaraplaka’s and that he would like to use it for a woman’s marriage who needed support, in coordination with the TDB.

Contentious email

The email was referred to by the Kerala High Court on Monday. The court observed that it was “deeply disturbing and exposes, yet again, the extent of the impropriety involved”.

“It unmistakably demonstrates the alarming manner in which certain Devaswom officials had acted in concert with Potty, betraying both the sanctity of temple property and the trust reposed in them by the devotees,” the court observed.

The weight reduction was revealed during the proceedings in court in connection with the claddings being again sent for gold-plating this year, but without informing the High Court.

Findings in case

During the proceedings, it was found that when the claddings were last taken out of the Lord Ayyappa shrine for gold-plating in 2019, there was a reduction in their weight by around 4.5 kg, which had not been reported by the Devaswom officials.

The High Court had recently directed the TDB Vigilance to probe the reduced weight of the Dwarapalaka idols after they were sent to a Chennai-based firm for electroplating, a project sponsored by businessman Unnikrishnan Potti in 2019. Last week, the court had ordered a comprehensive inventory of all valuables, including gold, at the Sabarimala temple under the supervision of retired Justice KT Sankaran.

The court on Monday directed the formation of an SIT to investigate the alleged irregularities. The bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar ordered the constitution of the SIT after the TDB Vigilance team submitted an interim report on its preliminary investigation into the matter.

Opposition disrupts Assembly proceedings

Meanwhile, Opposition MLAs in Kerala disrupted Assembly proceedings for a second day on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of the state Devaswom Minister over alleged irregularities linked to the gold-plated claddings.

Though Speaker AN Shamseer initially tried to proceed with the question hour, ignoring the UDF MLAs’ uproar, he later suspended it and temporarily stopped the session as the UDF members continued their sloganeering, raising banners and placards in front of his podium.

‘Cheated lakhs of devotees’

As soon as the session commenced and Speaker Shamseer came to his dais, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan stood up and raised the Kerala High Court’s findings in connection with the alleged irregularities.

Stating that the judiciary’s findings were “shocking”, he said the gold plating of Dwarapalaka idols in Sabarimala had been sold at a high rate, according to the High Court.

Through this, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the temple body which manages the shrine, has not only disrupted the sanctity of Sabarimala Temple but also cheated lakhs of devotees of Lord Ayyappa, he alleged.

“Therefore, our strong demand is that the Devaswom Minister should resign and the TDB should be dissolved. And the government should announce the decision right now,” Satheesan said.

Govt welcomed SIT probe: Minister

However, Law Minister P Rajeev and Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh vehemently criticised the opposition and alleged that their continuing protest was a drama.

“The government has already welcomed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe ordered by the High Court in this regard. The stand taken by the LoP is that he won't even accept the honourable court,” he alleged.

The minister also alleged that the Opposition was trying to disrupt the Assembly proceedings for their “narrow political gains”.

(With agency inputs)