Sabarimala gold loss probe: SIT arrests chief priest in fresh case

Sabarimala chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru was arrested on Thursday (January 15) in a second case linked to the disappearance of gold from the hill shrine, police said. He is currently lodged at the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub Jail in connection with an earlier case involving the loss of gold from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) doorframe.

After obtaining permission from the Kollam Vigilance Court, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached the jail and recorded his arrest in another case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) plates, officials said. The investigation team will soon file an application before the court seeking the custody of Rajeevaru.



In the remand report filed before the court, the SIT stated that the chief priest of the Lord Ayyappa temple failed to act despite being aware that gold-clad copper plates of the sanctum sanctorum doorframe were handed over to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty, allegedly in violation of ritualistic norms.

Court questions arrest delay

Meanwhile, Vigilance Court judge CS Mohit visited a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram to complete the remand procedure of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member KP Sankara Das.

The Vigilance Special Prosecutor and SIT officials were present at the hospital during the judge’s visit. SIT sources said Das would continue to remain at the private hospital in view of his health condition. As his condition improves, he will be shifted either to a government hospital or to jail, they said.

Das, the 11th accused in the Sreekovil doorframe gold loss case, was arrested at the hospital on Wednesday. So far, the SIT has arrested 12 persons, including two former TDB presidents, in connection with the case.

Recently, while considering bail petitions filed by the accused, the Kerala High Court had criticised the SIT for hesitating to arrest Das and asked whether it was due to his son being an IPS officer.

(With agency inputs)