Sabarimala gold loss case: Prime accused Potty granted bail, released

A Kollam court on Thursday (February 5) granted statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold loss cases, leading to his release from prison. He secured the relief in the second case linked to the incident.



The bail was granted by Kollam Vigilance Court Judge Mohit CS in the case concerning the loss of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

Chargesheet delay secures bail

The bail was granted as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case failed to file a chargesheet within 90 days of Potty’s arrest, making him eligible for statutory bail. He had earlier been granted statutory bail in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates.

The court imposed conditions, including the execution of a bond with two solvent sureties of ₹2 lakh each, a direction not to enter Pathanamthitta district, instructions to refrain from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence, and an obligation to appear before the investigating officer whenever summoned.

After completing the bail formalities in the court, Potty was released from the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub Jail by around 6.30 pm. His family members received him at the jail and later moved to their house in Thiruvananthapuram. He is the first accused in both cases and is the fourth person arrested in connection with the incident to be released from custody.

More accused seek bail

It was Potty who had approached the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) seeking permission for replating gold-clad artefacts, which was later approved in 2019. The artefacts were subsequently taken to a Chennai-based firm, where the gold plating was carried out. The SIT has claimed that gold was diverted from the artefacts during the replating process.



Meanwhile, the court extended the remand of Tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru, who was produced through video conferencing. Rajeevaru has filed a bail petition, which will be considered on February 9.

Former TDB Thiruvabharanam Commissioner KS Baiju has also approached the Vigilance Court seeking statutory bail. His bail petition will be considered on February 11.

The Kerala High Court, which had directed the constitution of the SIT to probe the Sabarimala gold loss incident, had recently expressed satisfaction over the progress of the investigation, even as some of the accused became eligible for statutory bail due to delay in filing the chargesheets.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing a money laundering case related to the gold loss case.

