Sabarimala gold case: Kerala HC denies bail to former TDB chief, two others

The Kerala High Court on Friday (December 19) rejected the bail pleas of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu and two former Board officials who are accused in the cases involving the alleged loss of gold from the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

Besides Vasu, Justice A Badharudeen denied relief to former Thiruvabharanam Commissioner KS Baiju and former TDB administrative officer B Murari Babu. The High Court dismissed the bail pleas moved by the three accused. The detailed orders are awaited.



Also read | CPI(M) faces heat over Sabarimala gold theft case, MLA Mamkootathil row

The loss of gold from Sabarimala is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the High Court.

At present, the SIT has registered two cases in connection with the loss of gold from the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

The probe is proceeding on the assumption that the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, removed the gold plates after they were taken for electroplating in 2019.

Along with Potty, two former TDB presidents and four former employees of the Board have been arrested in the case so far.

(With agency inputs)