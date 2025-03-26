Row over Mohanlal's offering for Mammootty in Sabarimala

A Muslim influencer has denounced Malayalam star Mammootty, a Muslim whose real name is Muhammed Kutty, for prayers offered by his actor friend Mohanlal in his name at the famous shrine of Sabarimala in Kerala.

O Abdullah, an influencer and a former editor of 'Madhyamam' newspaper, told Mammootty to apologise to the Muslim community if he had asked fellow actor Mohanlal to offer prayers on his behalf.

What critics said

He quoted Islamic laws to say that only Allah should be prayed to by members of the Islamic faith.

“It was a serious lapse (by) the actor. There is nothing wrong if Mohanlal performed the offering without Mammootty’s knowledge,” Abdullah said.

“Mohanlal’s faith in Lord Ayyappa must be that high. He may have done it based on that faith. However, if the offering was performed with Mammootty’s directive, then it is a great crime.”

Seeking divine intervention

Mohanlal, another legend in Malayalam cinema, visited the Sabarimala shrine on March 18 and told the priest to pray both for him and Mammootty as the latter was having health issues.

Mohanlal also provided the real name of Mammootty and his birth star – details customary in south Indian temples.

A receipt issued by the Devaswom office giving Mammootty’s details went public, igniting both applause and criticism.

On his part, Mohanlal clarified that prayers are personal and that he sought divine intervention following reports that Mammootty was unwell. The two actors are good friends and have starred in more than 50 films together.

Mohanlal suggested that a temple official could have leaked the details. But the temple management denied this, and said the receipt which found its way to the social media was the devotee’s copy.

Sabarimala temple

The revered hill shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala is located in Pathanamthitta district and is open to people belonging to all religions.

Mammootty has not commented on the row. An aide said he had taken a break from film shooting for Ramzan.