All well with Mammootty, he's taking short Ramadan break: Sources

Even as social media is abuzz with speculation about the health of 75-year-old Malayalam superstar Mammootty, sources close to his family have dismissed the rumours. The film star has some "minor health issues", but they are not as serious as being portrayed on online media, they told The Federal.

The senior actor is instead taking a 'short break' from shooting due to Ramadan, as he is fasting, the sources added.

Moreover, the family has said that the actor will soon resume shooting and join Mahesh Narayanan’s film, for which shooting has already begun. The film, which has been tentatively titled, MMMN, features the acclaimed veteran actor alongside Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Bobban.

In a statement, the family has brushed aside the news of the superstar having cancer as "fake".

Rumours afloat

On Sunday (March 16), social media was buzzing with the news that Mammootty has been diagnosed with cancer and has stepped away from his filming commitments for treatment.

However, the family has now squashed the rumours claiming that Mammootty is in good health, and has just taken a break from his demanding schedule. And, that he will return to the sets soon.

Narayanan's film will see Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen together after a gap of 16 years since Twenty:20 (2008). Just last month, Mammootty was spotted on the film set with actress Nayanthara, who has also joined the cast.

The master

Mammootty along with Mohanlal has continued to rule the Malayalam industry for decades. Remarkably, the 70 plus actor also continues to stun audiences by pushing the envelope as an actor with roles in films like horror mystery Bramayugam, Nanpakkal Nerathu Mayakkam and Kathal - The Core to mention a few.

Mammootty also has a Malayalam action thriller Bazooka waiting in the wings to release on April 10.