    • The Federal
    Rahul Mamkootathil heckled at Kerala hospital after third rape arrest; Cong disowns MLA
    x
    Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested in Palakkad on Sunday in connection with a third sexual assault case | File photo

    Rahul Mamkootathil remanded in 3-day police custody in sexual assault case

    SIT to probe third sexual assault case against expelled Congress MLA after arrest in Palakkad; Kottayam native gave statement from Canada via video conference

    The Federal
    13 Jan 2026 1:20 PM IST  (Updated:2026-01-13 07:50:35)

    A court in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta has granted custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to the police for three days in a sexual assault case.

    A first class judicial magistrate in Thiruvalla granted the MLA’s custody to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of sexual assault against him on Tuesday (January 13).

    Also read: Rahul Mamkootathil case: Teacup quote in Pinarayi photo adds new dimension

    Mamkootathil was arrested in Palakkad on Sunday in connection with a third sexual assault case.

    Three sexual assault cases

    He was protected from arrest by the Kerala High Court in the first two cases of sexual assault against him.

    A third sexual assault case was recently registered against the Palakkad MLA following a complaint lodged by a native of Kottayam district on January 8.

    Also read: Will seek legal advice on disqualifying Mamkootathil as MLA: Kerala Speaker

    The woman, who is currently in Canada, gave her statement to the police via video conference.

    (With agency inputs)

    sexual assault casesCongress MLAsCrimes against women
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X