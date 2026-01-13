Rahul Mamkootathil remanded in 3-day police custody in sexual assault case

A court in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta has granted custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to the police for three days in a sexual assault case.

A first class judicial magistrate in Thiruvalla granted the MLA’s custody to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of sexual assault against him on Tuesday (January 13).

Mamkootathil was arrested in Palakkad on Sunday in connection with a third sexual assault case.

Three sexual assault cases

He was protected from arrest by the Kerala High Court in the first two cases of sexual assault against him.

A third sexual assault case was recently registered against the Palakkad MLA following a complaint lodged by a native of Kottayam district on January 8.

The woman, who is currently in Canada, gave her statement to the police via video conference.

