Congress leader writes to SIT, hints at foreign links in Sabarimala gold case

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday (December 7) made serious allegations in the Sabarimala gold theft case and called for an inquiry into possible links with international antiquities-smuggling rackets.

In a statement, the veteran leader claimed that he had reliable information indicating that the gold plates missing from the hill shrine were sold in the international black market for approximately Rs 500 crore.

Writes to SIT probing case

The Haripad legislator penned a letter to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is looking into the Sabarimala gold theft incident, to probe the aspect he pointed out. He also assured that he would provide additional information to the SIT regarding the purported international mafia that was involved in the crime.

“I have received information directly from a person having knowledge about the activities of antique smugglers that Sabarimala gold theft is a part of a conspiracy between Devasom Board and Antique Smugglers and thereby Rs 500 crore was obtained by the culprits as illegal gain,” Chennithala, a former home minister of Kerala, said in the letter.

The Congress leader also said he has ascertained the veracity of the person’s information and is convinced that his version has a ring of truth. The individual is unwilling to reveal these details publicly but has expressed willingness to cooperate with the SIT and is even ready to give testimony in court, he further said.

'Sabarimala case not simple theft'

Chennithala said in his view, the Sabarimala gold theft case is not simply a theft but rather the surface of a much larger issue, indicating a meticulously coordinated scheme and a broader conspiracy aimed at stealing and trafficking invaluable antiques, idols, and other precious items from significant Hindu temples.

“I strongly believe that the individuals arrested so far are only co-actors, while the real perpetrators remain behind the scenes and the investigation has not yet reached them,” Chennithala said.

Jeweller Govardhan, who was questioned by the SIT, is only a middleman, and those behind the crime are people with strong international links and significant financial resources, he alleged.

Suspects certain industrialists

Chennithala added that he has received information that certain industrialists and organised rackets within the state are part of the network.

Despite the SIT conducting extensive investigations, the missing articles from Sabarimala have still not been traced, indicating international involvement, he said.

If the SIT is willing to investigate the broader conspiracy and mafia links behind the gold theft, he is prepared to share more details, the leader said in the letter.

(With agency inputs)