Op Numkhor: ED raids premises, homes of Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj

In a major crackdown dubbed "Operation Numkhor", Customs officials have raided the residences of several prominent Malayalam film stars, including Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, as part of an investigation into an alleged luxury car smuggling network.

The investigation focuses on high-end vehicles reportedly smuggled into the country, primarily from Bhutan, to evade mandatory import duties. Authorities suspect these cars were then illegally re-registered in Kerala using forged documents before being sold to high-profile buyers.

Two of Dulquer's cars seized

Customs officials have inspected about 30 locations across the state, with raids targeting actors' residences in Kochi, Thevara, and Thiruvananthapuram. As a result of the ongoing searches, two vehicles belonging to actor Dulquer Salmaan have been seized so far.

On Tuesday (October 7), the Kerala High Court had directed Dulquer to seek provisional release of his Land Rover Defender from the adjudicating authority under the Customs Act, 1962. The vehicle was seized by customs officials during Operation Numkhor.

ED probes money-laundering angle

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped in to investigate a money-laundering angle in the case. ED searches are taking place at the homes of actors Prithviraj and Amith Chakkalakkal.

ED officials have raided Dulquer Salmaan’s Chennai residence also.