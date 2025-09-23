Prithviraj, Dulquer’s homes raided in probe into illegal luxury car imports

Customs officials on Tuesday (September 23) conducted raids at the residences of popular Malayalam actors Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj as part of a nationwide probe into the illegal import of luxury cars.

According to officials, the probe is linked to a racket involving the smuggling of high-end vehicles into India through Bhutan without payment of customs duty. Investigators believe that an agent illegally imported around 40 such cars, many of which were earlier used by the Bhutanese royal army, and later sold them to buyers, including the two actors.

As part of the crackdown, searches are being carried out simultaneously at 30 different locations across Kerala. Asked about the raids at the residences of the film stars, an official at the Customs Preventive Commissionerate said the documents of their vehicles are being examined.