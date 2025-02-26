Row erupts as NIT-Calicut appoints professor who praised Godse as department dean

Students from the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M) have announced a protest march against the appointment of NIT-Calicut professor, Shaija A.

Shaija is being appointed as the dean of the department of planning and development, effective March 7, 2025.

The students’ reason for protesting is because Shaija praised Nathuram Godse, the man who shot Mahatma Gandhi, on January 30, 2024. The date is observed as Martyrs' Day, or Shaheed Diwas, following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

The post in question

Shaija’s post was in response to a right-wing advocate, Adv. Krishna Raj on Facebook. On January 30, 2024, Krishna Raj had posted an image of Godse with the caption, “Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Godse. Hero of many people in India.”

Shaija commented on this post saying, “Proud of Godse for saving India.”

Organisations like the DYFI, SFI and the Youth Congress filed a case against Shaija at the Kunnamangalam police station over her social media post that praised Godse.

Arrest and bail

Shaija was interrogated by Kunnamangalam police at her home in Chathamangalam, after a case was registered against her under Section 153 of the IPC for ‘wantonly giving provocation’ with the intent to cause a riot.

Shaija was subsequently arrested and later granted anticipatory bail by the Kunnamangalam court in February. In an interview with a Kerala-based news portal The Fourth, she said she stood by her words.