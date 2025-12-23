Munnar shivers in sub-zero temperatures; tourists flock to enjoy frosty hills

Kerala is witnessing unusually cold weather in its high-range hill regions, particularly in the popular tourist spot of Munnar in Idukki district, where early-morning temperatures have dropped to zero degrees Celsius and below, marking the lowest readings of the season at several locations.

At Sevenmala Estate, night temperatures dipped to minus one degree Celsius, marking the first sub-zero reading recorded in Munnar this winter. Even in Munnar town, the temperature slid to 6 degrees Celsius.

Frosty and misty hills

Frost-like conditions have also been reported over the hills of Munnar, blanketing the higher reaches in white as temperatures plunged below zero. Several areas around Munnar, including Kannimala, Sevenmala, Vattavad and Pampadum Shola, recorded temperatures of minus one degree Celsius, the lowest of the season.

Surrounding locations, including Mattupetty, Kundala, Silent Valley, Devikulam and Gap Road, recorded temperatures of around one degree Celsius, while places such as Chenduvary recorded temperatures at or just above the freezing point.

Local residents said temperatures are falling sharply during the early hours of the day, and while daytime warmth still returns, with temperatures climbing into the low 20s, nights are becoming increasingly cold.

Boon for tourism

The cold spell has led to widespread frost and mist, drawing tourists eager to experience the chill and witness frost on the meadows and tea plantations as the Christmas and New Year holiday season is underway.

Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) managing committee member Vinod Vattekkatt told The Federal, "Things are looking better for Munnar tourism after some minor setbacks this year. Most resorts and hotels are now getting booked, a trend which will hopefully continue till February. School vacation also has begun in Kerala. Since it is a wedding season, we expect hordes of tourists from other parts of India. The frost-like conditions are expected to continue till February, which is a boon for Munnar tourism."