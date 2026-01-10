Malayalam Language Bill 2025: Karnataka flags border area concerns

Amid the ongoing row over the proposed Malayalam Language Bill 2025 in Kerala, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday (January 10) said that it was crucial to address language-related concerns in the border areas, adding that the states in India were carved out based on language.

‘CMs should resolve the issue’

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Home Minister referred to a recent circular issued by the Kerala government directing priority to be given to the local language, Malayalam, pointing out that people residing in border areas of Karnataka and Kerala, such as Kasargod, continue to speak in Kannada.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah opposes Kerala Bill mandating Malayalam in Kannada-medium schools

"States have been carved out on the basis of language. The Kerala government has issued a circular ordering priority to be given to the local language (Malayalam). People living in bordering areas, such as Kasargod (Karnataka-Kerala border), still speak Kannada. Both the CMs should resolve this,” said Parameshwara as quoted by ANI.

Kerala BJP’s ‘language-divide’ charge

Earlier, Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the CPI(M) over the proposed Malayalam Language Bill 2025, accusing both parties of repeatedly attempting to divide people for electoral gains.

Also Read: Secrets of Sidda’s record run as CM: Experience, adaptability, smart governance

Chandrasekhar targeted the Congress leadership for raising language issues, calling it “ironic” given what he described as the party’s own leadership choices.

Speaking to ANI, he alleged that the CPI(M) had historically sought to divide society along class lines and was now resorting to religion and appeasement politics. He further claimed that the Congress, particularly in Karnataka, invoked the “language chauvinism card” whenever it found itself on the defensive.

‘Italian’ jibe at Congress

Lashing out at the Congress leadership, Chandrasekhar said, “It is ironical that the Congress party, on top of whom sits an Italian lady (Sonia Gandhi), who's the leader, who has brought to Kerala and put on the heads of Wayanad, a non-Malayalam speaking MP (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra), should talk about language and regional identity.”

Also Read: Shivakumar predicts JD(S) merger with BJP, says good for Congress

He further alleged that Congress underestimated voters by assuming they could be misled through what he termed as baseless narratives.

“The entire calculation of the Congress party is that people are foolish and they can be made fools of by giving them any kind of nonsensical narrative. But those days are over now. People are asking tough questions that you have to answer clearly and precisely,” Chandrasekhar asserted.

Kerala govt’s assurance

However, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal sought to reassure the public amid rising concerns over the proposed legislation. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Balagopal said, “I can assure you about one thing that there will be no discrimination against anyone in the state,” as criticism from neighbouring Karnataka intensified.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah no Devaraj Urs, yet a cut above the rest

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, warning that making Malayalam compulsory, including in Kannada-medium schools, could adversely affect minority-run institutions and children in border areas.

He urged wider consultations and said Karnataka would oppose the bill through constitutional means if it were enacted.