Monalisa, viral Maha Kumbh girl, seeks police protection in Kerala with boyfriend

Monalisa Bhonsle, the young woman from Madhya Pradesh who gained widespread attention after her pictures from the 2025 Maha Kumbh went viral on social media, approached the Thampanoor Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram along with her boyfriend seeking protection after facing opposition from her family over their relationship.

Monalisa, a native of Indore, reached the police station with her boyfriend Farman Khan and informed the officers that she feared threats from her father. She requested protection and told the police that she wished to live with Farman. The police said she did not file a formal complaint when she approached the station.

Monalisa's statement

According to reports, Monalisa had come to Kerala earlier in connection with a film shoot. While she was in Ernakulam, a dispute reportedly broke out between her and her father, following which she travelled to Thiruvananthapuram by train with her boyfriend.

After arriving in the state capital, the couple went to the Thampanoor Police Station and informed officers about their situation. Monalisa said she was concerned about her safety and sought protection from her father.

Monalisa and Farman, a native of Maharashtra, have been in a relationship for one-and-a-half-years, the police said. According to her statement, their families did not approve of the relationship, and her family had arranged for her to get married to another person.

She told the police that both of them had decided to live together after the family opposition intensified. According to her statement, they believed they would not receive protection in their respective states and therefore chose to seek safety in Kerala.

Later, members of the film shooting team reached the police station. Monalisa and her boyfriend subsequently left the station with the crew.

Who is Monalisa Bhonsle?

Monalisa Bhonsle had come into the public spotlight during the Maha Kumbh in 2025 when images and videos of her selling rudraksha garlands at the religious gathering spread widely on social media. The visuals quickly went viral and she became widely recognised online.

The sudden attention brought her significant visibility. She began receiving invitations to events, and her popularity on social media opened opportunities in the entertainment industry.

In the months that followed, Monalisa travelled to several places for public appearances and film-related engagements. Her presence at events and programmes attracted attention from social media users and fans who had first seen her in viral videos from the religious fair.

The latest development involving her arrival at the Thampanoor police station has once again drawn public attention to the young woman who rose to prominence through viral videos. Her personal life has now become a subject of discussion following her decision to approach the police in Thiruvananthapuram along with her boyfriend.