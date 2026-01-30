Newlywed Karnataka woman elopes with lover; husband, matchmaker die by suicide

Two men died by suicide in Karnataka's Davangere district after a married woman eloped with her lover.

Harish, married to Saraswati for two months, took his own life after hearing the news of his wife deserting him for her lover. The incident also claimed the life of Rudresh, who was Saraswati’s uncle and the matchmaker of the wedding.

Saraswati has been arrested for abetment of suicide.

Initial investigation revealed that Saraswati, on January 23, left home saying she was going to a temple and eloped with her lover Shivakumar. The incident came to light after her parents filed a missing person’s complaint, when she didn’t return.

Allegations

Following the news of his wife’s elopement, Harish died by suicide after leaving a death note naming those responsible. According to a police officer, Harish alleged in his suicide note that his wife and Shivakumar were threatening him. He also allegedly named two of Saraswati’s relatives, Ganesh and Anjeenamm, as responsible for his decision.

Rudresh, soon after Harish’s death, died by suicide.

The two men died by suicide due to emotional distress, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The investigation also revealed that Saraswati had been in a relationship before her marriage, a fact Harish was aware of. Despite this, he persuaded her family and went ahead with the marriage. The match had been arranged by Rudresh.