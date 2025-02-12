Kerala: Why Left youth group’s first-ever startup event is a political message

Left parties and allied activists have all, at some point, faced criticism for resisting technological advancements – from machinery to computers. This criticism is not entirely unfounded as Leftists often led strikes and protests against innovations that threatened jobs.

However, they were not the only ones; job losses have been a primary concern for trade union movements worldwide. Even the Congress-backed INTUC and BJP-backed BMS unions were not immune to such resistance. Yet, it was the Left which was singled out for blame.

Not anti-technology

Across time, Leftist governments, particularly in Kerala and to some extent in West Bengal, have attempted to shed the image of being anti-technology by embracing various initiatives, especially those technological in nature. The Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, the first IT park in India, was established in 1990 in Kerala by a government led by Marxist chief minister EK Nayanar.

Nayanar’s visit to the Apple facility in the United States in 1989 served as the inspiration for Technopark. Although the government was unable to begin construction, a subsequent government led by K Karunakaran (INC) initiated the building process.

The Technopark

The foundation stone for the first building was laid on March 31, 1990, by Nayanar. Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao formally dedicated Technopark to the nation in 1992. Technopark was conceptualised to foster the development of high-technology industries in the state.

The IT park employed 70,000 people and provided indirect employment to many more. Building on this foundation, the Kerala government is now pushing forward with artificial intelligence initiatives. Plans are underway to develop a state-owned AI engine for schools, led by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, to be implemented within the academic framework.

A unique initiative

Despite their efforts in the IT sector, the party and the Left government have not been able to shake off their anti-technology image or counter the propaganda against them. It is in this context that the DYFI’s initiative to host a startup festival – a first-of-its-kind event organised by a political youth group – should be seen.

Deepak Pacha, coordinator of Mawazo festival said, "The Youth Startup Festival is all set to be launched on March 1 and 2 at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. Mawazo, a Swahili word meaning ideas, signifies the festival’s goal: to stimulate entrepreneurship among Kerala’s young population."

Pacha added, “In the recent past, Kerala’s startup ecosystem has undergone a tremendous transformation. This transformation is in line with Kerala society’s aspiration to transform itself into a knowledge society, with innovation as a key thrust area. In this context, it is the responsibility of youth organisations like the DYFI, which have a strong mass base, to be a driving force in creating a culture of innovation and inspiring the younger generation for this transformation.”

“Just as Kerala built its own alternative model through mass movements in the past, we believe these kinds of festivals will raise awareness about the importance of innovation and startups among the youth and will engage them to become a cornerstone in the making of Nava-Kerala," pointed out Pacha.

CM to open event

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the event. Following the Yuvadhara Youth Literature Festival in Fort Kochi, Mawazo 2025 represents DYFI’s latest initiative.

Several notable figures are expected to be present, including government ministers, the CEO of Startup Mission and founders of established Kerala startups.

"The immediate outcome of this festival is that it provides youngsters with a platform to present their ideas and connect with investors, government bodies and mentors to realise their entrepreneurial aspirations,” said Pacha.

Politically relevant

For the DYFI, Pacha added that this event will strengthen their engagement with innovators and expand their organisational reach among the startup community. "In the long run, these kinds of initiatives will definitely help us to create an ecosystem of home-grown technologies and innovations,” he said.

This event is also politically relevant. With respect to the Kerala Left; it’s politically and socially important to address the economic issues and aspirations of educated youth. "We believe that, to a certain extent, this can be addressed by focussing on knowledge-intensive sectors like AI and robotics, IT, nano technology, medicine productions, logistics and aerospace,” said Pacha, also the state convenor of the DYFI professional subcommittee.

Awards for performers

The festival programme includes pitching competitions, focussed workshops, expert panels and discussions, and exhibition spaces for showcasing startup products and services. The top five teams in the pitching competition will each receive a prize of ₹50,000. A Youth Startup Icon Award will be presented to startup founders under 45 who have launched their ventures after 2015.

Nominations for this award can be submitted through the festival website.

In preparation for the event, seminars and workshops, led by industry experts, are being held in colleges across Kerala, aiming to raise awareness and participation in the Youth Startup Festival.