Kerala: After long opposition, LDF government greenlights private varsities

In a significant development for higher education, Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has decided to allow private universities to open in the state.

The cabinet has approved the Kerala Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Draft Bill, 2025, signalling a notable shift in the Marxist-led government’s approach to private education.

The bill aims to regulate the functioning of these institutions while ensuring government oversight and adherence to high academic standards.

‘No policy shift’

“It should not be seen as a policy shift but rather as an inevitable outcome of changing times,” said state Higher Education Minister R Bindu. “Who could have predicted the transformations life has undergone in the past 30 years?”

Also read: Why making the governor sole authority in VCs selection is patently wrong



Under the provisions of the Bill, only organisations with a demonstrated history of excellence and credibility in the education sector will be considered eligible to establish private universities.

These institutions will be required to possess land as per regulatory guidelines and deposit a corpus fund of Rs 25 crore in the state treasury. For universities intending to operate across multiple campuses, the headquarters must be situated on a minimum of 10 acres of land.

Quota for Kerala students

A key aspect of the legislation mandates strict compliance with regulations set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and state government agencies, particularly in the appointment of faculty and administrative leadership, including vice-chancellors.

Additionally, the bill reserves 40 per cent of seats in all courses for students who are permanent residents of Kerala, ensuring opportunities for local students.

This reservation will adhere to the state’s existing policies. Financial aid, including fee waivers and scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, will be maintained. “The bill would ensure quality of education as well as the inclusivity of students,” asserted Bindu.

Also read: New UGC rules are a disaster; education needs to go back to State List

The opening process

The process for establishing a private university involves submitting a detailed project report, accompanied by an application fee. This report must include comprehensive details on land availability, financial resources and academic planning.

The government will establish an expert committee, comprising senior academics, vice-chancellors and representatives from the higher education department and the state planning board to evaluate applications.

The district collector of the area where the university is proposed will be a member of the panel.

Government oversight

This committee will have two months to assess applications and submit its recommendations to the government. Once approved, private universities will be formally incorporated into the legal framework through a legislative amendment.

While private universities will not receive direct financial support from the state, faculty members will be encouraged to seek research grants from external agencies.

Also read: Study tours, period leave: Kerala rebuilds schools with inclusive reforms



The state will maintain oversight through its representation in governing bodies – the higher education secretary and another government-appointed secretary will be members of the governing council.

Rights of students

Furthermore, government nominees will be included in both the executive council and the academic council, ensuring continued state involvement in the university’s decision-making processes.

The bill also prioritises the safeguarding of the rights of teachers, students and non-teaching staff, guaranteeing grievance redressal mechanisms and protecting employees’ welfare benefits including Provident Fund provisions.

By allowing private universities to operate within a stringent regulatory framework, the government aims to maintain academic standards and uphold social justice principles.

Left’s U-turn?

However, the Left parties and their student organisations will have a lot to explain as they were hell bent against the privatisation of higher education when the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) ruled Kerala.

Also read: Why no stream of medicine is pleased with Centre's DM Ayurveda courses



“This is how they (communists) operate. They oppose every game-changing reform introduced by the UDF government, only to embrace it once they come to power,” said Aloysius Xavier, president of the Kerala Students Union, the student wing of the Congress.

“An SFI activist even slapped veteran diplomat and educationist TP Srinivasan when he made a similar suggestion during Oommen Chandy’s tenure. Now, the SFI (Students Federation of India) should apologise to him,” Xavier added.

CPI, AISF unhappy

The All India Students Federation (AISF), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI), is unhappy with the Bill and is considering protests against it. CPI ministers have raised concerns about the Bill.

“There is no instance of AISF protesting against the Bill. It was introduced by the cabinet, which includes CPI ministers. Of course, they raised some concerns but those were promptly addressed and amendments were made accordingly,” said minister Bindu.

Major policy shift

The draft bill containing these amendments has been forwarded to the law department for further action, representing a crucial step toward legislative approval.

Also read: Tutor, clerk, peon, cook, surveyor: Unseen travails of Indian teachers



This move marks a significant departure from the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s historical stance against foreign and private educational institutions, indicating a pragmatic approach to addressing the evolving needs of the state’s higher education landscape.