Hema Committee report | Man claims director Ranjith sent his nude pictures to actor Revathi

The controversy over the explosive revelations from the Hema Committee report has taken a strange turn with a young Kozhikode man, who had accused Malayalam director Ranjith of sexually molesting him in 2012, dragging actor Revathi's name to the incident.

Ranjith is already facing an FIR filed against him after a Bengali actress complained to the police that he had tried to sexually molest her back in 2009 during a film discussion in a Kochi flat.

After her complaint gained traction, leading to Ranjith resigning as chair of Kerala Chalachitra Academy, the Kozhikode man came forward to complain to the police that he was sexually harassed by Ranjith at a hotel in Bengaluru in 2012. The complaint was made before a special police team investigated cases of harassment in the Malayalam film industry.

'Ranjith was heavily drunk'

In his complaint to the DGP, the 33-year-old Kozhikode man said that he first met Ranjith on the sets of 'Bavuttiyude Namathil' in Kozhikode in 2012. The director allegedly took an interest in him and they discussed acting opportunities. After which, Ranjith scribbled his contact number on a tissue paper and encouraged the young man to contact him. Two days later, he alleged that Ranjith invited him to a hotel in Bengaluru, and when he arrived at the hotel, he found that Ranjith was in a heavily intoxicated state.

The Kozhikode man claimed that when he accepted a drink from Ranjith, his behavior changed. The director allegedly asked him to undress, expressing a desire to see him naked, and also asked him to wear kajal, saying his eyes were beautiful.

Further, he alleged that when he entered the hotel room, Ranjith was talking to an actress, and Ranjith allegedly told him that it was Revathi. Then he went on to accuse Ranjith in his complaint of taking his nude photos and sending them to her.

Ranjith told him he wanted to send the nude photos to his actress girlfriend who was staying at the same hotel, he alleged.

According to the Kozhikode man, who currently works in a hotel, the director avoided him after that incident and told him to return to his hometown. However, he was deeply traumatized about the incident and tried to contact Ranjith several times. But Ranjith’s wife allegedly told him not to message him anymore since there was no work for him in Ranjith's projects.

After the Hema Committee report was released, the Kozhikode man decided to come forward to complain about his alleged traumatic experience.