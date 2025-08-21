Kerala Youth Cong chief Rahul Mamkootathil steps down after actress raises allegations

Congress MLA from Kerala, Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces an internal party inquiry over a misbehaviour allegation by an actress, on Thursday (August 21) announced his resignation as the state Youth Congress president.

He made the announcement while speaking to reporters at his residence in Adoor near Pathanamthitta.

Move after outrage

After actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour, the BJP and CPI(M)-affiliated youth organisation DYFI were protesting against Mamkootathil and demanding his resignation as MLA.

His decision to resign from the party post came soon after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, VD Satheesan, asserted that nobody found guilty will be spared.

The MLA began the press conference by saying that he had spoken to the Opposition leader, as well as KPCC and AICC leaders, on Thursday morning. He announced his resignation only at the end of the press conference.

No further comments

"They did not demand my resignation. The actress is my friend, and I don't believe the person she mentioned was me. She is my good friend and will remain so. I believe that I have not done anything against the law or the Constitution of the country until now," Mamkootathil said.

"At a time when the state government is facing severe protests and allegations, Congress leaders and party workers should not spend their time and energy on such matters. Hence, I have decided to resign from the post of Youth Congress president. I still believe that I have not committed any illegal act," he added.

After announcing his resignation, Mamkootathil refused to speak further about the matter and went inside his house.

