Kerala Congress(M) rules out talks with UDF, reaffirms commitment to LDF

Kottayam (Kerala), Jun 27 (PTI) Kerala Congress(M), a key partner in the state's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, on Friday dismissed speculation that it had held discussions with the Congress-led UDF.

Party chairman Jose K Mani said the UDF's recent talk of front expansion stems from a lack of confidence within the alliance.

Commenting on the UDF's victory in the Nilambur byelection, Mani said it could not be interpreted as a political mandate in favour of the UDF.

"The verdict from Nilambur, a constituency where the UDF has deep roots, in no way affects the possibility of continued governance by the LDF," Mani said.

He added that the LDF would humbly accept the people's verdict and work to improve the functioning of both the government and the alliance.

His remarks come amid growing discussion in political circles about possible shifts in alliances ahead of the next round of local body elections.

Kerala Congress(M) joined the LDF in 2020 after breaking away from the UDF, marking a major political shift in the state.

The party has since played an active role within the ruling front, especially on issues related to farmers and high-range communities.

Mani also announced the formation of an expert committee to study the long-standing concerns of farmers and people living in hill regions.

He said the party would prepare a detailed manifesto based on the findings and submit it to the LDF.

At the meeting, party leaders also called for action on issues such as wild animal attacks, land title deeds, and the support price for rubber.

Mani said that the key obstacle to finding a permanent solution to wild animal attacks is the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, enacted when the Congress party was in power at the Centre.

He urged the state government to speed up efforts to bring in legislation that, within the limits of state authority, will protect the lives and property of people from wild animal threats.

He also called for the timely resolution of popular concerns such as title deed issues in high-range areas and restrictions that prevent farmers from cutting trees on their own land, by coordinating efforts across various government departments.

Mani demanded that the support price for rubber be raised to Rs 250 per kilogram and that welfare pensions for weaker sections be increased.

The party also reviewed preparations for the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections and said it would push for a larger share of seats based on its political strength.

The meeting was attended by Minister Roshi Augustine, vice-chairmen N Jayaraj and Thomas Chazhikadan, general secretary Stephen George, and other senior leaders. PTI

