Kerala crime shocker: 23-year-old man kills five of his relatives

A young man cooly walked into the Venjaramoodu police station in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district and confessed to killing five of his close relatives. Among the victims were his mother and grandmother, and other family members. Another person is said to be critically injured in the attack.

The accused, 23-year-old Afan, revealed that he had committed the murders at three different locations.

Possible motive? There are indications that Afan had asked to sell his grandmother's gold chain two days earlier. It is believed that the refusal to hand over the chain may have provoked him to carry out the killings. It is also reported that Afan was addicted to drugs.

Local reports indicate that Afan killed three people in Perumala, two in Chullal, and one in Pangode. At the house in Pangode, the body of his 88-year-old grandmother, Salma Beevi, was found. His 13-year-old brother, Afsan, and a relative, a girl named Farsana, were also found dead. His mother, Shemi, was reportedly killed as well. Shemi and some others were admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

In Chullal, Afan's uncle Latheef and Shahid were also killed. Some of the victims were reportedly beaten to death.

(This is a developing copy)