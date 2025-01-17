Wayanad landslide: Rehab of victims hits roadblock after firm moves HC

“How long can an old woman like me survive without a steady income or a job? Living off the ration provisions from the government isn’t enough,” says, Fathima, 62, with her voice laced with frustration.

“I have a rented house to sleep in, but the rent isn’t paid on time by the government. It’s irregular—sometimes we get the outstanding amount only when something about us appears on TV. What we truly need is permanent resettlement and, for someone like me, a job to survive.”

Fathima was speaking with The Federal for the third time since the devastating landslides of Wayanad on July 30 last year, and her demand remained unchanged. Like her, over 1,200 people were still waiting for the government to finalise the rehabilitation plan involving two proposed townships.



Also read: Kerala plans disaster-resilient townships in Wayanad, Vijayan tells Siddaramaia

Uncertain future

This is when the government plan aimed at providing housing and basic amenities to the affected families has hit a roadblock as Harrison Malayalam Plantation Limited, which owns significant portions of the land earmarked for acquisition, has contested this move in a division bench of Kerala High Court.

The ongoing legal battle between Harrison Malayalam Limited and the Kerala government over the land acquisition for the rehabilitation of landslide victims in Wayanad has created a complex situation that intertwines corporate interests with humanitarian needs.

The appeal filed by Harrison Malayalam against the order by a single bench entrusting the government to acquire the land for a model township has significant implications for the victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides, who are in desperate need of shelter and support. The proposed model township is intended to house those who have lost their homes, with plans to construct single-storey houses measuring 1,000 square feet each. This initiative was endorsed by the single bench of Kerala High Court, which recognised the urgency of the situation under the Disaster Management Act.

Harrison Malayalam’s appeal claims that it is being unfairly treated in terms of compensation for its land, which it argues is being acquired without proper justification. This legal stance not only complicates the rehabilitation process but also places the victims’ future in jeopardy as they remain in temporary accommodations or unsafe conditions.

Legal challenge

The High Court had initially supported the government’s decision to proceed with land acquisition, emphasising that fair compensation must be provided to landowners. However, Harrison's legal challenge indicates a willingness to prolong this battle, potentially leaving many families in limbo as they await resolution.

The situation has drawn flak from various quarters, including political parties like CPI(M). K Rafeeq, the Wayanad district secretary of CPI(M), condemned Harrison Malayalam’s actions as “an act of cruelty.”



Also read: Centre recognises Wayanad landslides as disaster of ‘severe nature’

As tensions escalate between corporate interests and community needs, local residents and political leaders are mobilising support to resist Harrison Malayalam’s appeal. The party district committee has declared that they will not allow this legal challenge to go unchallenged, indicating a strong public sentiment against perceived corporate greed at the expense of human lives.

“While Kerala as a state is coming together to support the disaster victims, Harrison Malayalam is adopting a contrary stance that challenges the collective conscience of the community. Among the disaster victims were workers from Harrison’s estates, many of whom lost their homes in the landslide. The government is acquiring land to build a township for their rehabilitation, with assurances of appropriate compensation, a move that has already received the High Court’s endorsement,” said Rafeeq.

‘Obstructionist approach’

The CPI(M) has already started organising protests against Harrison Malayalam’s “obstructionist tactics”. They argue that such actions not only delay essential rehabilitation but also betray the trust of those who relied on their employer during times of crisis

The government’s commitment to expedite rehabilitation efforts remains strong. However, any delays caused by ongoing legal battles could severely impact families who are already suffering from displacement and uncertainty. The urgency is underscored by reports indicating that many families are still living in rented accommodations or temporary shelters while they await permanent housing solutions.

Meanwhile, the residents of Mundakkai and Chooralmala have voiced additional concerns, including the slow progress of government efforts and the inclusion of duplicate or undeserving names in the list of beneficiaries.

Errors in rehab list

“The preliminary list was riddled with errors,” says Yunis, a resident of Mundakkai. “There were so many duplicate entries, with some families appearing more than once, and several undeserving names making it to the list. The first list of 370 odd families alone had seventy duplicate entries.”



Also read: Kerala: State to declare people missing in Wayanad landslide as 'dead'

The government is planning to introduce a web portal to enhance transparency by providing details of existing sponsors and options for future contributors. Each sponsor will receive a unique ID and the option to make online payments. A dedicated management system will also be established to oversee sponsorships.

“There were unexpected delays, mainly due to the negative attitude of the Union government. Now, even with the High Court intervening, the Union government has only agreed to grant a respite in repaying the charges for the military's airlifting and evacuation efforts. Look at how unfairly they are treating us. But our government is determined and moving forward steadfastly. We have appointed another special officer, S Suhas, who will oversee the entire rehabilitation mission,” Revenue Minister K Rajan told The Federal.

The coming weeks will be critical as community leaders rally support for those affected while advocating for swift government action to ensure that rehabilitation efforts are not hampered by corporate interests. The outcome of this case will likely set a precedent for how similar situations are handled in the future, balancing private rights with public welfare in disaster recovery scenarios.