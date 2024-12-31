Centre recognises Wayanad landslides as disaster of ‘severe nature’

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (PTI) Five months after devastating landslides destroyed three villages in Wayanad, the Union Government has declared it a disaster of "severe nature," recognising its intensity and impact for all practical purposes, an official source said on Monday.

In a communication to the Kerala government, the Union Home Ministry explained that financial aid for such severe disasters is initially provided by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), which is then supplemented by the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) based on assessments conducted by an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT).

"However, keeping in view the intensity and magnitude of the Meppadi landslide disaster in Wayanad district, it has been considered by the IMCT as a disaster of severe nature for all practical purposes," the communication said.

The Centre's decision came amidst criticism from the state government and protests by MPs in Parliament for "not providing financial assistance to those affected by the landslides in Wayanad".

On July 30, massive landslides occurred in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions of Wayanad, triggered by torrential rains, resulting in over 200 deaths, numerous injuries, and thousands left homeless. It is considered one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala's history. PTI

